One Scrubs Actor Was Regularly Told To Simply Ad-Lib Their Lines

Bill Lawrence gets a lot of the credit for writing "Scrubs," but he was more than happy to take advantage of Neil Flynn's comedic genius at times. While speaking to Vulture in 2018, Lawrence confessed that Flynn was asked to ad-lib whenever the writers of the beloved sitcom were in a lurch. "If we couldn't think of a janitor line, the script, it would say 'Janitor,' and underneath it, it would say, 'Neil say something funny,'" Lawrence recalled.

So, what's an example of one of Flynn's most memorable improv moments? The one that stood out to Lawrence occurs in the Season 8 episode "My Lawyer's in Love," during a scene where Janitor tries to give Ted (Sam Lloyd) some romantic advice. He tells a story about getting into a topless fistfight with a duck at the side of a road — and yes, it's also implied that the duck took its shirt off.

The scene gets a lot of praise from fans of the acclaimed workplace comedy, and Lawrence is more than happy to take credit for it. "That is one of the many moments that people come and say that was so funny. I'm like, 'Thank you,'" Lawrence said.