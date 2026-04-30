Scrubs Revival Renewed For Season 2 At ABC

This calls for a celebratory appletini (easy on the tini): ABC has renewed the "Scrubs" revival for Season 2 — the medical comedy's 11th season overall.

The pickup comes two weeks after the completion of its initial nine-episode run, which earned a TVLine reader grade of "A." (An episode count for Season 2 has not been disclosed.)

In the first episode back, J.D. (Zach Braff) — who had been working as a concierge doctor so he could spend more time with his kids — found himself pulled back into Sacred Heart when one of his patients was admitted, a return that quickly became something more permanent. Inside those familiar halls, he was reunited with Turk (Donald Faison) and Carla (Judy Reyes), who are still going strong 25 years later and now share four daughters; Elliot (Sarah Chalke), from whom he is now divorced; and longtime mentor Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley), who stepped down at the end of Episode 1 and tapped J.D. to succeed him as chief of medicine.

Braff, Chalke, and Faison are series regulars, while Reyes, McGinley, and Robert Maschio (The Todd) recur. Fellow legacy cast members Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and Christa Miller (Jordan) guest-starred in the April 15 season finale.