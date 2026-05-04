American Idol's Jordan McCullough Manifested Jennifer Hudson Throwing Her Shoes At Him — Plus, Will He Do Dancing With The Stars Next?

When Jennifer Hudson threw not one but two shoes at "American Idol" contestant Jordan McCullough on Disney Night this season, it was a perfect live TV moment — and it was apparently two years in the making.

Top 5 finalist McCullough, whose Season 24 journey continues tonight (ABC, 8/7c), reveals to TVLine that he created a note on his phone back in 2024. There, he began listing songs that he would love to perform if he were ever to find himself on a show like "Idol." And wouldn't you know it, one of the songs on that list was "Colors of the Wind" from the movie "Pocahontas," the very song that would earn him Hudson's double shoe throw just two years later.

"I'm not going to lie, that was one of my goals going into Disney Night," McCullough tells TVLine. "I wanted to honor the song in the moment, but I also knew Jennifer Hudson was there, and I know what she's all about — so my goal was definitely having a shoe being thrown at me. I was not thinking she was going to throw two! That's such a big honor. I felt like I won the night in that moment."