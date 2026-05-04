American Idol's Jordan McCullough Manifested Jennifer Hudson Throwing Her Shoes At Him — Plus, Will He Do Dancing With The Stars Next?
When Jennifer Hudson threw not one but two shoes at "American Idol" contestant Jordan McCullough on Disney Night this season, it was a perfect live TV moment — and it was apparently two years in the making.
Top 5 finalist McCullough, whose Season 24 journey continues tonight (ABC, 8/7c), reveals to TVLine that he created a note on his phone back in 2024. There, he began listing songs that he would love to perform if he were ever to find himself on a show like "Idol." And wouldn't you know it, one of the songs on that list was "Colors of the Wind" from the movie "Pocahontas," the very song that would earn him Hudson's double shoe throw just two years later.
"I'm not going to lie, that was one of my goals going into Disney Night," McCullough tells TVLine. "I wanted to honor the song in the moment, but I also knew Jennifer Hudson was there, and I know what she's all about — so my goal was definitely having a shoe being thrown at me. I was not thinking she was going to throw two! That's such a big honor. I felt like I won the night in that moment."
Jordan McCullough: 'Once I step on that stage, it's game over in my mind'
As for his nerves throughout Season 24, Jordan McCullough admits that it's been an emotional roller coaster.
"Monday nights are my favorite nights of the week because I've waited for this," he tells TVLine. "This is what my dream has been, performing on the 'Idol' stage, so I'm not necessarily nervous to perform. There are a lot of other things at stake, but once I step on that stage, it's game over in my mind. All bets are off. I'm just up there performing my heart out."
McCullough attributes "God's grace" to getting him through the stressful process, saying, "It's not easy by any means, but there's a lot of grace behind it, so that strength comes from the Lord." Maintaining close relationships with his fellow finalists has also proven helpful to McCullough. "We're all experiencing the same thing at the exact same time, and no one else knows what we feel except us," he explains. "Staying close to them, being honest, being open and vulnerable each week, helps us to move along."
But that doesn't mean McCullough is immune to nerves. "As soon as we get in that line and Ryan tells Tom to dim the lights, all of that [confidence] goes out the window," he says. "I'm about ready to pee myself."
The 'most exciting' moment of Season 24 hasn't happened yet, according to Jordan McCullough
For its last live episode before next week's finale, "American Idol" is toasting the Class of 2006, reuniting viewers with familiar faces from — gasp — 20 years ago. Among them is Paula Abdul, who will return as a guest judge, and Randy Jackson, who is mentoring the Top 5 ahead of their performances. McCullough says he can't wait for "Idol" fans to see him work with Jackson, whom he calls "the OG, the godfather of 'American Idol.'"
"He's had such a big impact on all of the superstars that we know and love now, so getting his feedback and take on my gift was probably the most exciting part of the season," McCullough tells TVLine. "And I didn't even know it was coming!"
Next stop, Dancing With the Stars?
Monday's "American Idol" also includes a first-of-its-kind crossover with "Dancing With the Stars," and while the dancers are merely meant to dance alongside the singers, McCullough can't promise that he won't try to get in on the action himself.
"I know I'm going to want to dance so bad," he admits. "I'm a huge fan of 'Dancing with the Stars,' and I feel like this is the best crossover I could have received this season."
In fact, regardless of where he ends up placing on "Idol" this season, McCullough is already mapping out his next reality TV venture: "I would love to be on 'Dancing with the Stars,'" he says. "I'm just going to put that out in the atmosphere now."
And we all know what happens when McCullough puts things out into the universe — just ask Pocahontas!
OK, your turn to talk: Which "Idol" finalist are you rooting for? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 24.