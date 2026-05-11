Tony Danza's Longest Dramatic Role Was In This Forgotten Law Series

When you think of Tony Danza, there are two signature characters that likely spring to mind: boxer-turned-cabbie Tony Banta from "Taxi" and the "Ay-oh, oh-ay!"-shouting housekeeper Tony Micelli on "Who's the Boss?"

But plenty of viewers have probably forgotten about the time Danza traded his apron for a briefcase in the legal drama "Family Law."

Created by Paul Haggis and Anne Kenney, "Family Law" premiered on CBS in 1999 and followed Lynn Holt (Kathleen Quinlan), a lawyer who must rebuild her life and career after her husband leaves her for another woman and opens a competing law firm. The series focused on the emotional and messy world of domestic lawsuits, exploring everything from child custody battles to complex divorces.

Danza joined the cast during the second season as a left-wing lawyer named Joe Celano, a role he carried until the series finale. He starred in 44 episodes between 2000 and 2002, marking his longest-running commitment to a dramatic television character.