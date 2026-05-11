Tony Danza's Longest Dramatic Role Was In This Forgotten Law Series
When you think of Tony Danza, there are two signature characters that likely spring to mind: boxer-turned-cabbie Tony Banta from "Taxi" and the "Ay-oh, oh-ay!"-shouting housekeeper Tony Micelli on "Who's the Boss?"
But plenty of viewers have probably forgotten about the time Danza traded his apron for a briefcase in the legal drama "Family Law."
Created by Paul Haggis and Anne Kenney, "Family Law" premiered on CBS in 1999 and followed Lynn Holt (Kathleen Quinlan), a lawyer who must rebuild her life and career after her husband leaves her for another woman and opens a competing law firm. The series focused on the emotional and messy world of domestic lawsuits, exploring everything from child custody battles to complex divorces.
Danza joined the cast during the second season as a left-wing lawyer named Joe Celano, a role he carried until the series finale. He starred in 44 episodes between 2000 and 2002, marking his longest-running commitment to a dramatic television character.
Family Law received mostly mixed to negative reviews
Tony Danza told Variety that his "Family Law" gig was a "tremendous opportunity for me," adding, "I am looking forward to getting to do things I have never done before ... I am thrilled to join a show that is also so well written, well-acted and well-executed."
During an interview with CBS News, Danza talked about why he connected with a tough lawyer who likes to stand up for the underdog. "I really like him. It sort of mirrors my own political journey," he said. "I grew up in the '60s and went to school during the Kent State upheaval that was America at that time. So I was really left-wing, sort of power to the people, anti-establishment."
The ensemble cast of "Family Law" included Christopher McDonald, Dixie Carter, and Salli Richardson. Despite the star power, the show's critical reception was a mixed bag. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sports an abysmal 10% critics' score based on 10 reviews for its first season.
The addition of Danza in Season 2 didn't seem to sit well with some IMDb users. "Was his character really needed?" questioned carmenjulianna. "He should have been a guest actor ... not a full time cast member."
"Terrific show before Tony Danza's arrival," wrote vertigo_14, who also described Danza's character as "sometimes very irritating."