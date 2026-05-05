The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

Reggie Dinkins just keeps on rising: NBC has renewed the Tracy Morgan-led comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. (Variety first reported the news.)

"Reggie Dinkins" premiered on NBC in January with a special airing following NFL football, and then settled into its regular Monday time slot on February 23. The pilot has reached more than 14 million viewers to date, with 5.8 million tuning into NBC's initial January broadcast, making it the most-watched comedy telecast of the 2025-2026 TV season. Season 1 wrapped up in April.

The series reunites Morgan with "30 Rock" writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who co-created "Reggie Dinkins" and serve as showrunners. Morgan co-starred as erratic comedian Tracy Jordan for seven seasons on "30 Rock," which aired on NBC from 2006 to 2013. (If you're a "30 Rock" fan, here are five reasons why you should give "Reggie Dinkins" a shot.)