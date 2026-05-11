"ER" was the ultimate example of must-see TV at its peak in the 1990s — the kind of show everyone watched and, apparently, everyone worked on at some point, too. Long before they were cashing blockbuster checks or appearing in Oscar conversations, a surprising number of future movie stars wandered through Cook County General, usually in small roles that lasted all of five minutes and ended in heartbreak.

Honestly, you may have glossed over many of these celebrity cameos — it's been more than 30 years in some cases — or perhaps you'll remember them as fondly as "ER" itself. Several hit a little harder in hindsight, especially when you realize that a random patient or troubled teen would go on to headline major films a few years later. Either way, it's a fun reminder that even the biggest stars have to start somewhere, and in the '90s and early 2000s, there wasn't a better "somewhere" than "ER," especially in terms of medical dramas.

From blink-and-you-miss-it cameos to short but memorable arcs, here are 10 major movie stars who appeared on "ER." Keep in mind, we only selected 10 of our favorites, so don't fault us too much if one of your favorites didn't make the cut.