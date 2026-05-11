10 Major Movie Stars Who Appeared On ER
"ER" was the ultimate example of must-see TV at its peak in the 1990s — the kind of show everyone watched and, apparently, everyone worked on at some point, too. Long before they were cashing blockbuster checks or appearing in Oscar conversations, a surprising number of future movie stars wandered through Cook County General, usually in small roles that lasted all of five minutes and ended in heartbreak.
Honestly, you may have glossed over many of these celebrity cameos — it's been more than 30 years in some cases — or perhaps you'll remember them as fondly as "ER" itself. Several hit a little harder in hindsight, especially when you realize that a random patient or troubled teen would go on to headline major films a few years later. Either way, it's a fun reminder that even the biggest stars have to start somewhere, and in the '90s and early 2000s, there wasn't a better "somewhere" than "ER," especially in terms of medical dramas.
From blink-and-you-miss-it cameos to short but memorable arcs, here are 10 major movie stars who appeared on "ER." Keep in mind, we only selected 10 of our favorites, so don't fault us too much if one of your favorites didn't make the cut.
Sally Field
Fans will likely recall Sally Field's recurring role as Maggie Wyczenski, the mother of Abby Lockhart (Maura Tierney), in Seasons 7, 8, 9, and 13. Why would a two-time Academy Award-winning actress opt for a supporting role on a television hospital drama? Well, for starters, Maggie gave Field plenty of juicy material to work with. Not only is she bipolar and prone to emotional outbursts, but she also struggles with drug addiction, basically allowing Field to chew the scenery whenever she's on screen.
Also, by the early 2000s, Field wasn't exactly a bankable movie star anymore. Long removed from her career peak in the 1980s — during which she appeared in hits like "Smokey and the Bandit," "Norma Rae" (for which she won an Oscar), "Murphy's Romance," and "Steel Magnolias" — the actor pivoted toward smaller-screen roles in projects like "Murphy Brown," HBO's "From the Earth to the Moon," and the TV movie "David Copperfield."
Since her time on "ER," Field has bounced between film — including "The Amazing Spider-Man" and "Lincoln" — and television, including series like "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." Still, during her stint on "ER," Field brought A-list star power to the proceedings and likely drew lifelong fans to the medical drama. It's far from her best work, but the role snagged her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2001, so it was clearly the right move.
Angela Bassett
Before she led the armies of Wakanda in "Black Panther," or got shot by a dirty cop on "9-1-1," Angela Bassett popped up in Season 15, the final season of "ER," as the tough-as-nails Cate Banfield. That's not to say Bassett wasn't already a household name, having enjoyed immense success on the big screen in films like "Malcolm X," "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Waiting to Exhale," and "Contact" — audiences were already familiar with her commanding screen presence.
Banfield afforded the Academy Award-nominated actress an interesting role that certainly put her abilities to the test. Stern but shrouded in mystery, Banfield carries a tragic backstory that is unfortunately tied to Dr. Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards) and Cook County General Hospital.
Years earlier, Banfield's son, Daryl, died from an undiagnosed case of acute leukemia. Initially brushing off his symptoms, she soon realizes something is terribly wrong and rushes him to the hospital, where Dr. Greene is unable to save the boy. Resentful and still reeling from the tragedy, Banfield gets a poignant arc that ultimately allows her to confront her grief and move forward alongside her husband (Courtney B. Vance, Bassett's real-life husband). Bassett would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and more recently appeared as President Erika Sloane in "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."
Susan Sarandon
Legendary actor Susan Sarandon appeared in only one episode of "ER," but she certainly chose a memorable one. Her appearance in "Old Times" coincided with the return of George Clooney and Julianna Margulies during the show's final season in 2009, decades before the 2024 "ER" reunion, creating a memorable showcase for all three performers.
Sarandon portrayed Nora, a grandmother faced with the devastating decision of whether to remove her brain-dead grandson from life support so his organs could be donated. Initially, Nora agrees to the procedure, but quickly wavers after her grandson squeezes her hand — an involuntary reflex but one she clings to as a sign of hope.
Doug Ross and Carol Hathaway arrive to support the family awaiting a transplant and gently try to help Nora understand the reality of the situation. What follows is a heartbreaking back-and-forth that culminates in an emotional goodbye between grandmother and grandson, giving Sarandon plenty of room to showcase her acting chops.
Sarandon has graced the silver screen since the early 1970s, appearing in cult favorites like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and acclaimed classics like "Bull Durham," "Thelma & Louise," and "Dead Man Walking," the latter earning her an Oscar. She's also no stranger to television, with roles in "Children of Dune," "You Don't Know Jack," and guest appearances on shows like "30 Rock" and "Mike & Molly." More recently, she appeared in the Netflix comedy "Nonnas," opposite Vince Vaughn.
Chris Pine
Everybody knows Chris Pine. The dude has starred in massive blockbusters like "Star Trek," "Wonder Woman," and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" (okay, so the last one wasn't exactly a blockbuster, but it should've been), as well as smaller, intimate dramas like "Hell or High Water" and "The Contractor."
And yet, the charismatic actor got his first stint on "ER" way back in a 2003 episode called "A Thousand Cranes." The part isn't some blink-and-you-miss-it background role tucked between a handful of early credits — "ER" actually marked his screen debut. His role as Levine, a drunk teenager, in the episode "A Thousand Cranes," amounts to little more than a few minutes of screen time and doesn't affect the story much, aside from ruining a meetup between Abby and her mom — but hey, we all gotta start somewhere, right?
A year later, Pine got his big break in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" opposite Anne Hathaway, and just six years after that, he stepped into the shoes of James Tiberius Kirk in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" reboot (a role he reprised on "SNL"). Now, we can debate all day whether Pine deserves to be called a superstar, as many of his films — including the failed franchise starter "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" — didn't exactly set the box office on fire. Still, he's recognizable enough to make movie fans point at the screen like that Leonardo DiCaprio meme upon spotting his brief appearance on "ER."
Ewan McGregor
Well, hello there! Yes, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, guest-starred on "ER" a couple of years before wielding a lightsaber in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace." The role came amid the actor's meteoric rise, so viewers might've recognized the young star from "Trainspotting," "Emma," or "Brassed Off." Then again, maybe that hairdo forced audiences to block the episode from memory.
Either way, McGregor pops up as Duncan, a robber in "Long Way Around," one of those standalone, high-stakes episodes that defined "ER." In this case, Carol gets a chance to shine while assisting wounded patients during the tense ordeal. She even manages to bond with Duncan before he ultimately surrenders, bringing the situation to a surprisingly emotional conclusion.
Overall, it's a memorable early performance for McGregor, and a clear sign of the acting chops he'd soon bring to the mainstream. From there, he'd go on to star in "Velvet Goldmine," "Moulin Rouge!," "Black Hawk Down," and "Big Fish" before later returning to television with standout work in "Fargo" Season 3. And yes, he remains very attuned to the Force, reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the disappointing Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and lending his voice to the recent animated series "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord."
Forest Whitaker
Another "Star Wars" alum, Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, likewise stopped by Cook County General for a six-episode stint as Curtis Ames (nice!) in Season 13. So, what's Ames' problem? Well, he checked into the ER with pneumonia and wound up partially paralyzed while under the care of Luka Kovač (Goran Višnjić). Angered by his sudden plight, Ames sues Luka for malpractice, setting the stage for a tense exploration of a deeply flawed system.
Ames believes nobody — specifically Luka — took his symptoms seriously or clearly communicated the risks of his condition. From Luka's perspective, Ames refused a critical treatment that might've improved his outcome, while the situation also points to a larger issue within the hospital system: understaffing that leads to overcrowded ER conditions. Imes remains disabled, the system never gets fixed, and the whole ordeal ends on a complex, if frustrating, note.
Interestingly, the guest spot arrived during a major turning point in Whitaker's career, around the time he would take home the Oscar for "The Last King of Scotland." By that point, though, he had already been around the Hollywood block, dating back to early roles in projects like "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," "The Color of Money," "Platoon," and "Good Morning, Vietnam." He currently stars in the TV series "Godfather of Harlem" and also appeared as Saw Gerrera in the "Star Wars" series "Andor."
Kirsten Dunst
By 1996, Kirsten Dunst had already established herself as a rising star thanks to her performance in 1994's "Interview with the Vampire," opposite Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She also turned in strong work in "Little Women," alongside Winona Ryder and Christian Bale, and in the family adventure "Jumanji," co-starring Robin Williams. As such, her six-episode arc on "ER" was another impressive entry on her rapidly expanding resume, showcasing the same charisma she would later bring to films like "The Virgin Suicides," "Dick," "Bring It On," and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy.
On "ER," Dunst portrayed Charlie Chiemingo, a 14-year-old runaway involved in prostitution who frequently crosses paths with Doug and Carol. Charlie brings out the best in Doug, even after stealing his wallet and swiping silverware from Carol. Eventually, she lands in the hospital after a brutal beating and is last seen in Season 3's finale lying in a park after an apparent overdose.
Ultimately, the gist is that Doug realizes he can't save her — a heartbreaking revelation made all the more tragic by Dunst's raw performance. So, in summary, Dunst was already on a fast track to stardom, and her appearance on "ER" during the show's ratings heyday only reinforced her status as a rising talent. Too bad her latest foray into TV, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida," didn't pan out.
Eva Mendes
Another actor who earned her first IMDb credit on "ER" was Eva Mendes, who was credited as Eva Mendez on the series. The future star of films like "2 Fast 2 Furious" and "Training Day" had appeared in a handful of music videos — most notably Aerosmith's "Hole in My Soul" — but "ER" marked her official television acting debut. While her role as a concerned babysitter is brief, it nevertheless paved the way for bigger parts in "Exit Wounds," "Out of Time," "Stuck on You," and "Hitch."
As Donna in the 1998 episode "Exodus," Mendes shares about a minute of screen time with George Clooney and Julianna Margulies, informing them that Sophie, the young girl she was watching, had collapsed on the bathroom floor. She's quickly instructed to call the girl's mother, and that's the last we see of her.
As for Sophie, the poor girl ends up trapped in an elevator with Doug and Carol during one of the episode's more intense sequences, as limited oxygen raises the stakes. Thankfully, she makes it out alive — and it's all thanks to Mendes' character having the presence of mind to get her to the hospital in the first place. Following nearly two decades in Hollywood, Mendes stepped away from acting after her appearance in 2014's "Lost River." She has since focused on her family, though she has occasionally appeared on the TV series "Bluey."
Stanley Tucci
By its later seasons, "ER" occasionally leaned on big-name guest stars to inject fresh energy into the series. Luckily, the great character actor Stanley Tucci was more than up to the task, appearing as the abrasive Dr. Kevin Moretti for a 12-episode run spanning Seasons 13 and 14. His role? To shake up Cook County General and pile even more pressure on an already beleaguered staff.
Specifically, Abby, whose already turbulent relationship with Luka gets even messier after she engages in a one-night fling with Moretti. Tucci's character finally gets his comeuppance in his final episode, "The Chicago Way," when Luka slugs him following a long-overdue apology — one of the more satisfying moments of "ER's" later years. Abby and Luka eventually begin to mend their relationship, and everything seems fine until, well, an ambulance carrying Steve Buscemi explodes. Yes, really.
Overall, Tucci's role is undeniably memorable. As Moretti, the actor goes out of his way to ensure audiences never fully embrace him. Sure, he competently guides the ER, delivers a few standout monologues, and proves adept at his job, but he clashes with nearly everyone and almost derails Abby and Luka's lives in the process. Imagine Tucci's character from "The Terminal," but with an extra dose of unlikability. In other words, Tucci plays the part to perfection — something he's done throughout his storied career — making his guest turn one of the most memorable on "ER."
Zac Efron
Finally, three years before his big break in "High School Musical," Zac Efron dropped by "ER" as Bobby Neville, a teen reeling from a gunshot wound in a 2003 episode titled "Dear Abby." Barely recognizable, Efron's early TV appearance doesn't give him much to do beyond lying silently while Abby and the staff work frantically to save him.
He first appears stumbling out of a car and screaming for help while clutching his bloody side. Abby happens to spot him and rushes the young boy into the ER. What follows is a tense stretch in which the team debates how aggressively to treat him, culminating in tragedy when Bobby ultimately succumbs to his injuries. Apparently, that brief appearance was enough to put Efron on casting directors' radar, leading to roles in shows like "The Guardian," "CSI: Miami," and "NCIS" before "High School Musical" launched him to superstardom. And hey, that franchise eventually made its way back to TV with "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for four seasons, although Efron never made an appearance on that show.
Since then, Efron has done everything in his power to shed his clean-cut teen image, taking on roles in films like "Neighbors," "Baywatch," "The Greatest Showman," and "The Iron Claw." Heck, he even portrayed Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."