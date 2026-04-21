Hospitals are a terrific source for great television. The stakes are high, emotions run deep, lives hang in the balance, and heroes (or villains) are born. Toss in fascinating medical procedures, complex jargon, good-looking actors, and a revolving door of patients, many played by recognizable guest stars, and you have the perfect formula to sustain a television show for years.

It doesn't always work. Some medical shows veer too far into soap opera territory, while others embrace the humor behind the calamity. Some are too serious for their own good, while others toss aside medical intrigue in favor of romances or supernatural twists. In any case, there's a reason so many medical dramas exist: they're relatively easy to produce, and audiences never seem to grow tired of watching heroic doctors do their thing.

We've perused the medical boards to bring you the 10 best medical dramas of all time, ranked, ensuring newcomers to the genre only get the best medicine. Get reading, stat!