10 Best Medical Dramas Of All Time, Ranked
Hospitals are a terrific source for great television. The stakes are high, emotions run deep, lives hang in the balance, and heroes (or villains) are born. Toss in fascinating medical procedures, complex jargon, good-looking actors, and a revolving door of patients, many played by recognizable guest stars, and you have the perfect formula to sustain a television show for years.
It doesn't always work. Some medical shows veer too far into soap opera territory, while others embrace the humor behind the calamity. Some are too serious for their own good, while others toss aside medical intrigue in favor of romances or supernatural twists. In any case, there's a reason so many medical dramas exist: they're relatively easy to produce, and audiences never seem to grow tired of watching heroic doctors do their thing.
We've perused the medical boards to bring you the 10 best medical dramas of all time, ranked, ensuring newcomers to the genre only get the best medicine. Get reading, stat!
10. The Pitt
Starting off, we'll hit up a recent drama, The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle (one of several actors who also appeared on "ER") as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a veteran ER physician trying to guide a group of younger doctors through a chaotic day. Borrowing the real-time formula perfected by "24," each episode of "The Pitt" covers roughly one hour of a single brutal emergency room shift, resulting in an intense, immersive experience that captures the chaos of a very busy hospital.
Throughout the series, which is currently in its sophomore season, we see our beleaguered unit take on a relentless stream of emergencies ranging from overdose victims to violent trauma cases. Patients pile up, tempers flare, and impossible decisions must be made under extreme circumstances.
It's really intense. One storyline sees the ER overwhelmed with multiple trauma cases, forcing doctors to make heartbreaking choices about who to treat first. Such moments eventually take a toll on our lead character, Robby, as well as on viewers. Given its setup, "The Pitt" rarely slows down. There are no neat resolutions or easy solutions. Patients pile up, and the doctors simply have to keep moving.
Granted, the HBO Max show is still very early in its run, which is why we rank it tenth on this list. But judging by what we've seen so far, "The Pitt" is ambitious enough to make it one of the most promising medical dramas in years.
9. The Good Doctor
By 2017, medical dramas no longer radiated a "prestigious" aura, the result of 15 seasons of "ER" and 10 (at the time) seasons of "Grey's Anatomy." To say nothing of the knockoffs and copycats that watered down the genre. Somehow, "The Good Doctor" managed to strike a chord with audiences by presenting a slightly more sentimental take on the formula.
Starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome with the remarkable ability to visualize complex medical problems, this seven-season series finds unique ways to convey the often terrifying hospital experience. We see the surgical procedures through Shaun's eyes, presented through imaginative visualizations that help viewers understand how his mind works. Several memorable story beats result from this approach.
In the pilot episode, for example, a young boy gets hit by falling glass that causes internal bleeding. Shaun mentally reconstructs the boy's injuries as a 3D medical diagram and diagnoses the problem. He then creates a makeshift device to relieve pressure from the boy's chest and stabilize him long enough for the paramedics to arrive. And that's essentially how every episode plays out, with the usual assortment of predictable subplots, supporting characters, and routine conflicts.
"The Good Doctor" works well enough to satisfy casual viewers, even if it lacks the intensity or dramatic stakes of its counterparts.
8. Chicago Hope
Premiering in 1994, the same year as "ER," "Chicago Hope" offers a far more polished approach to the medical drama formula. The story centers on two very different doctors: brilliant but temperamental surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Geiger, played by Mandy Patinkin, and the calmer, more measured Dr. Aaron Shutt, portrayed by Adam Arkin. Together, the pair confronts unusual and controversial storylines, ethical dilemmas, experimental procedures, and hospital bureaucracy.
One memorable beat saw a character lose his surgical ability after suffering a neurological problem, forcing him to reconsider his place within the hospital. Another sees the staff at Chicago Hope Hospital transplanting a baboon heart into a dying patient — yes, it's as strange as it sounds.
Despite these wild swings, "Chicago Hope" failed to distinguish itself from the groundbreaking "ER" and feels somewhat stodgy by comparison. The series lacks the gritty realism of later shows, veers too often into melodrama, and tends to focus more on hospital politics than gripping medical emergencies.
That said, "Chicago Hope" also features thoughtful scripts and a terrific cast, and it delves into enough complex ethical issues to keep it afloat amid stiff competition. Had "ER" not premiered that same season, history might have been a little kinder to this otherwise solid series.
7. The Resident
Yes, "The Resident" follows the basic conventions of the medical drama. Its situations lack the bold cinematic appeal of, say, "ER," and its characters, while endearing, closely resemble those in more memorable shows. Heck, even Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), the rebellious senior resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, more or less follows the same rule-bending footsteps as George Clooney's Doug Ross. Basically, you've seen all this before.
What makes "The Resident" stand apart from its counterparts is its willingness to criticize the healthcare industry. Episodes often revolve around insurance companies, hospital executives, and profit-driven decisions that place our heroes and their patients in difficult moral positions. Hospitals prioritize revenue over patient care, forcing unnecessary tests designed to increase billing, while administrators push doctors to keep beds full or allow financial pressure to influence treatment decisions.
As such, this Fox production is far more cynical than most of its peers, highlighting problems such as faulty medical devices and shady pharmaceutical companies rather than relying solely on feel-good medical stories. So, while the storytelling and plotlines occasionally drift into soap-opera territory, the strong cast and sharp critiques of a very real problem make it a worthy drama to place alongside other great medical series.
Unfortunately, "The Resident" was cancelled after six seasons.
6. The Kingdom
The most unconventional title on the list, "The Kingdom," takes place inside Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet, where it follows the usual assortment of doctors and administrators working hard to help their patients.
Except that this particular hospital is haunted. Imagine "Twin Peaks" mixed with "ER." Created by Lars von Trier, whose fingerprints linger all over the final product, this supernatural horror medical drama is certainly strange. What begins as a somewhat grounded hospital drama slowly morphs into a bizarre nightmare as supernatural forces tamper with and influence events within its wards.
Ernst-Hugo Järegård leads an ensemble that includes Kirsten Rolffes, Søren Pilmark, Ghita Nørby, and Udo Kier, whose performances help give the show its bizarre personality. We watch as they go about their day-to-day activities, argue over hospital politics and medical procedures, all while coping with ghostly apparitions and their own sanity.
Essentially, those seeking a hospital drama with a horror twist will appreciate the show's unique, unpredictable style. Do not go in expecting steamy romances, emotional speeches between staff members, or high-octane surgical sequences. Medicine is rarely the focus here, but its originality and bold vision make "The Kingdom" hard to ignore.
5. The Knick
Unlike other entries on this list, "The Knick" takes place at the turn of the twentieth century, when modern medicine barely existed. Starring Clive Owen, this grisly drama from Steven Soderbergh explores the risky procedures surgeons undertook to advance science, often at the expense of their patients.
Operations are messy, frightening, and often unsuccessful. Blood spills, mistakes happen, and doctors are frequently forced to improvise during surgery. And yet, each failure gives way to a new revelation that opens new doors, or at least teaches these doctors how not to perform a procedure the next time.
Such a process requires a madman to carry it out. Enter Dr. John Thackery (Owen), a cocaine addicted genius obsessed with advancing his surgical technique, no matter the cost. Around him, his fellow staff mates, played by André Holland and Juliet Rylance, contend with everything from racism to their personal demons, many of which stem from the harsh reality of practicing medicine in a rapidly changing world.
Filmed with Soderbergh's cinematic panache and refusing to compromise its darker details, "The Knick" is a gripping, often unsettling look at the pioneers behind the modern-day surgery we tend to take for granted. Too bad a third season never came to fruition.
4. House
At first glance, "House" looks like your standard medical drama. On closer inspection, this edgy series is more akin to Sherlock Holmes than "St. Elsewhere," leaning hard on weekly medical mysteries that can only be solved by a brilliant yet crusty Dr. Gregory House, played to perfection by Hugh Laurie.
Using a cane and shouting medical jargon in a gravelly voice, House wanders the halls of Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital in New Jersey, combing through legions of patients with bizarre symptoms and using his incredible brain to diagnose their condition. Alongside a rotating team of nervous young doctors, he barks orders, insults colleagues, and somehow manages to piece together the truth before anyone else in the room even realizes what they are looking at.
Though the show follows a basic formula, the puzzles presented are always intriguing, and typically lead to a last-second twist with guaranteed shock value. Regardless, for all its mystery, "House" succeeds primarily due to Laurie's excellent performance as the titular doctor, and a distinct use of the walk-and-talk technique. Heck, we tuned in every week just to watch the man dismantle people with his intellect. Ah, if only we were as clever.
3. St. Elsewhere
"St. Elsewhere" may seem like a typical medical drama by today's standards, but at the time, it was a novel piece of television. Set inside the fictional St. Eligius Hospital in Boston, the series follows a group of doctors and residents working at a struggling urban teaching hospital dubbed "St. Elsewhere." Here, we watch them experience heartbreak and pain, as well as victory and triumph, while navigating complicated professional and personal relationships. The hospital itself often feels overwhelmed, underfunded, and barely holding together.
Unlike many medical dramas of the era, "St. Elsewhere" ditched the episodic formula in favor of serialized storytelling. Characters carried their problems from episode to episode, and storylines often unfolded slowly over an entire season. The series was also unafraid to tackle hard-hitting topics, including AIDS, medical ethics, poverty, and the psychological strain placed on doctors. The show also featured a very young Denzel Washington, which is pretty astonishing in its own right.
"St. Elsewhere" lacks the grit and grime of modern medical dramas, and some of its subject matter no longer lands with the same impact it did in the 1980s. Ultimately, the series is probably best viewed as a dated but highly influential piece of pop entertainment.
2. Grey's Anatomy
The early seasons of "Grey's Anatomy" were phenomenal enough to give even "ER" a run for its money. Back when it first premiered, the former felt fresh, energetic, and surprisingly addictive, the kind of show people talked about at work the next morning thanks to its colorful cast and unique blend of action and melodrama.
Gleefully exaggerated and basking in the now-atypical Shonda Rhimes format, "Grey's Anatomy" closely adheres to the medical formula while adding an abundance of steamy sex, emotional monologues, and giant set pieces, all fused together with a sturdy assortment of pop songs. Think "Melrose Place," only with angsty doctors instead of angsty teens. The show thrives on heightened emotion, lingering glances in hospital hallways, and characters constantly making terrible romantic decisions, all the while facing life-or-death choices.
Ellen Pompeo rounds out a cast that includes Chandra Wilson, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and the late Eric Dane, their characters deftly tackling everything from hospital shootings to cadavers filled with bombs. Each episode introduces new patients whose personal problems intersect with those of our main cast, leading to thoughtful epiphanies and heartfelt speeches.
Many may feel like "Grey's Anatomy" has overstayed its welcome by about 10 years, but at its peak, this was one of the most entertaining shows on television.
1. ER
Was there any doubt? As you can see from this list, medical dramas were already a television staple by the time Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton teamed up for "ER" in the early '90s. And yet, this novel, action-packed series significantly upped the ante, introducing a bada** group of doctors led by George Clooney (who was almost blocked from joining the cast), Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, and Noah Wyle, and presenting the often traumatic, er, trauma ward with riveting intensity. Week after week, viewers were dropped right into the middle of the chaos, barely given a moment to breathe.
Filmed in a rugged, handheld style, the series wasn't afraid to get up close and personal, giving viewers a clear look at the often chaotic situations these doctors deal with nightly. Long tracking shots through crowded hallways and frantic operating rooms helped create a sense of urgency that few shows had attempted before. And while later seasons ditched this style in favor of straight soap-opera tropes and an absurd number of helicopter crashes and bombs, the first six or so seasons rank among the best ever produced for TV, period.
Season 2's "Hell or High Water" is worth the price of a movie ticket alone; an episode so great it broke viewership ratings and quite literally transformed Clooney into a megastar overnight.