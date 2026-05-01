9-1-1's Angela Bassett Responds To Concerns Over Athena's Uncertain Fate: 'I Wish I Could Say'
Is "9-1-1" really killing off Athena Grant? That's the question on every fan's mind after the show's April 30 episode, which ended with Angela Bassett's character getting shot by a dirty detective (guest star Josh Stamberg).
During a May 1 appearance on "Good Morning America," Bassett was asked about Athena's fate, offering some comfort to concerned fans. "It remains to be seen," she said about whether her character will survive this latest brush with death. "I wish I could say. But Athena is strong."
And the official promo for the show's May 7 season finale (ABC, 8/7c) is only giving viewers more reasons to worry about Athena, as well as her friends and family in the 118. While Bassett's character is undergoing life-saving surgery (she flatlines at one point!), an active shooter forces the entire hospital into lockdown — and it looks like Ryan Guzman's Eddie will be fighting for his life right alongside Athena.
So it's no surprise that Bassett said "friends were calling" her after watching the episode, each expressing how "concerned" they are about Athena's fate. Assuming Athena survives, Bassett said, "I hope our crazy days are behind us" when asked about the show's increasingly over-the-top emergencies, adding, "It took a month to film [Athena's trip to] space, which is a long time for TV."
Would 9-1-1 actually kill off Athena?
This is a difficult question to answer. If you asked us two seasons ago, we would say that killing off a major character like Athena would be an impossibility on "9-1-1." Absolutely unthinkable. But that was before we lost Bobby, before the show pulled the rug out from underneath us, making us question if anyone is actually safe on this show moving forward.
Our gut tells us that Athena will survive this harrowing ordeal, mostly because the show is barely emerging from its Bobby grief cocoon and another tragedy would be too much to handle. Plus, if we lose Athena, we lose our entire connection to the law enforcement side of "9-1-1." That said, an incident like this will surely have a major impact on Athena's life, perhaps prompting her to take a step away from the action. Either way, we're already curious to see where Season 10 takes her. (Fingers crossed!)
You tell us: Are you worried about Athena surviving Thursday's "9-1-1" finale (ABC, 8/7c), or are you more concerned about the rest of the 118 going up against an active shooter? Watch Bassett's full "Good Morning America" interview below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on all things Season 9 below.