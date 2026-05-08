9-1-1's Oliver Stark Reacts To 'Intense' Finale, Teases 'Huge' Changes For Buck, Athena, And More In Season 10

Well, that was an incredibly stressful hour of television: "9-1-1" wrapped its ninth season on Thursday with an all-hands-on-deck finale that sent several members of the 118 (and its extended family) on exciting new paths.

The episode began with Athena fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot by Detective Hooks last week. A flashback revealed that trafficking mastermind Nikolay Caster wanted to kill Athena himself, but his son Anatoly suggested that they leave it to Hooks. When that trust resulted in his father's death, Anatoly took matters into his own hands, bringing a gun to the hospital to finish the job.

What transpired was pure madness: Anatoly stabbed Eddie while he was praying for Athena in the chapel; Anatoly shot a man whom Chimney and Hen then struggled to keep alive; May and Ravi had to move Athena to a new room without the aid of a ventilator, all while hiding from Anatoly; and Buck and Harry went full "Die Hard," traveling through the air vents to cut power to the hospital.

Anatoly nearly shot Ravi through the door, but Harry swooped in at the last minute, taking down the gunman and allowing the authorities to bring him into custody. As for Hooks, he snuck into Athena's hospital room to finish what he started, but he was thwarted by Athena (she lives!) and her fellow officers, who were waiting in the wings to arrest him.

We'd also like to give a shout-out to Athena's former partner, the late Brogan McCluskey, who encouraged her to keep fighting during a coma dream. (Side note: Did anyone else, for a fleeting second, think that Bobby was going to be the one visiting Athena from the great beyond?)

And what would a "9-1-1" finale be without a tease of what's to come this fall? The closing moments of the episode revealed that Athena is now a detective, May is training to become a nurse, and Buck signed the paperwork to become Theo's legal guardian.

Below, Oliver Stark takes TVLine inside the episode, offering his reactions to the biggest twists — including what single fatherhood will look like for Buck: