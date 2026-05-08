9-1-1: Nashville Boss Unpacks That Finale Showdown, Shares Early Intel About Ryan Phillippe's Season 2 Role

It was the slap heard 'round Music City. "9-1-1: Nashville" ended its first season on Thursday with the long-awaited smackdown between Blythe and Dixie, whose primal screams will haunt our nightmares until the show returns for Season 2.

After Blythe refused to cave to Dixie's demands last week, Don's old flame came up with a new proposition just for him, offering to kill her next diss track if he agreed to spend one night with her. Despite literally having a sex dream about Dixie the night before, Don refused her offer... until he spotted Blythe with her ex-boyfriend Patrick (guest star Sam Page), unaware that she was only meeting him to find out who's been spilling her secrets.

Spoiler alert: the mole ended up being the Raleighs' personal P.I. Charlie, who was promptly fired to prevent further leakage. And that wasn't Blythe's only victory; she also bought out Dixie's contract from the label, effectively killing her career momentum. Yes, Blythe was feeling mighty proud of herself... until Dixie revealed the text messages from Don confirming that he was coming over.

This perceived betrayal sent Blythe into a blind rage, and what began as a simple slap-off quickly escalated into a full-on brawl. The finale smashed to black just as Blythe was smashing Dixie's head against a support beam in her new house. Ouch.

Elsewhere in the finale, Sam's doctor discovered a potentially cancerous mass on one of her ovaries. Knowing that surgery could cost her the chance to have this or any future babies, Sam decided that she's going to wait to give birth before starting any potential cancer treatments. Ryan initially fought against that, but after seeing a new mother in action during an emergency call, he agreed to stand by Sam's side no matter what. Now we just have to wait for those test results. (Happy summer, guys!)

Below, "9-1-1: Nashville" showrunner Rashad Raisani speaks with TVLine about the finale's biggest moments, then reveals what kind of trouble Ryan Phillippe will stir up when he joins the show as a series regular in Season 2: