ABC Reveals Summer Schedule: Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, Millionaire, And More

ABC's Summer 2026 schedule has arrived, bringing with it a whole lot of fun and games (plus a little country music).

It all kicks off Thursday, June 25, with the three-hour CMA Fest concert special, featuring as-yet-unannounced performers — including multiple collaborations — from Nashville.

On the game show front, new seasons of "Celebrity Family Feud" (hosted by Steve Harvey) and "Press Your Luck" (hosted by Elizabeth Banks) arrive Thursday, July 9, while "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (hosted by Jimmy Kimmel) returns Wednesday, July 22.

As previously reported, Mirrorball trophy holder Robert Irwin will preside over "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," airing Mondays beginning July 13.

What's more, ABC will once again serve as the home of the ESPYS, airing Wednesday, July 15.

Last but not least, Sunday night is movie night. On tap this summer are "Cocktail," "Father of the Bride Part II," "Independence Day," "Moana," "The Parent Trap," "The Princess Diaries," "The Sandlot," "Sister Act," "Speed," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Toy Story 4," "True Lies," and "What About Bob?"

ABC notes that new seasons of "The Bachelor," "Bachelor in Paradise," and "Dancing With the Stars" were all previously ordered, with premiere dates for the three reality veterans to be announced at a later date.