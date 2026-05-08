Outlander's David Berry On Lord John's 'Foolish Hope,' How He And Sam Heughan 'Really Worked' On That Reconciliation Scene

This week's "Outlander" marked two occasions that don't come around every day: The Starz series' 100th episode, and James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser's saying he's sorry.

The historical drama's penultimate episode ever spent a significant amount of time with David Berry's Lord John Grey, who was kidnapped at the end of the previous hour. Capt. Ezekiel Richardson planned to blackmail Grey by sending evidence of Grey's homosexuality to his brother, Hal, the Duke of Pardloe. (There was a whole time-travel element to the gambit, as well: For full details, read our recap.)

John eventually was rescued by Claire, William, and Jamie. The latter eventually also copped to how poorly he'd treated John since learning that Claire had become Lady Grey — in all senses of the word — when they both thought Jamie dead.

The reconciliation between Berry's Lord John and Sam Heughan's Jamie was one of the final season's best scenes. So naturally, I wanted to talk to Berry about it. (And no, there's still no update on a Lord John spin-off.)



TVLINE | Lord John's worst nightmare came to pass in the last couple of episodes. The secret he's been holding so deeply is brought to light for nefarious purposes. And then William found out. In your mind, has he been lower over the course of the series than he is while he's in that boathouse?

DAVID BERRY | It's a difficult question, because the depths that Lord John keeps getting thrown to are almost bottomless at this point. [Laughs] He just keeps getting dunked on. I don't know. Season 7B was pretty tough for Lord John. He was beaten up by Jamie. He lost his friendship. He thought Jamie was dead. I really don't know. This man is just exceptionally good at taking a punch, both literally and metaphorically.

What is amazing about the character is just his resilience and his ability to remain, I guess, somewhat composed through that, and retain his integrity as a character and his love for those that mattered to him. I guess that's the best I can answer that.