Marshals Takes Another Tragic Turn In Episode 11, As The Truth About Roner Is Finally Revealed

Two named characters lost their lives on the Sunday, May 10 episode of "Marshals," even if one will be missed considerably more than the other.

Episode 11 picked up with Cal and Kayce escorting Neil Lamb off the mountain and back into federal custody, but a thick cloud of tension hung in the air, as Cal was blissfully unaware of Kayce and Neil's shared history. To make matters worse, there were also actual clouds hanging in the air, and a brewing snowstorm forced the trio to find shelter in a nearby cabin for the night.

While Cal attempted to patch the cabin's leaky roof, he and Kayce bickered like an old married couple; Cal criticized Kayce for pushing Garrett back into combat, while Kayce explained that he was just trying to give their friend his old life back. "Too bad I couldn't do that for Roner," Kayce added for good measure. And the guilt-tripping didn't end there. Kayce also passed along Garrett's hospital message ("Tell Cal I'm sorry") and made sure Cal felt awful about it. "After everything you've put him through, you still make him feel like he let you down," Kayce said.

With his self-esteem at an all-time high, Cal ventured outside for more firewood, only to fall through some well-disguised ice into the frozen waters below. Cal managed to pull himself out and get back to the cabin, where Kayce helped him warm up by forcing Neil to surrender his thermal shirt... not even considering that Cal would notice the Yellowstone brand on Neil's chest. But he noticed alright, which is why he believed every word Neil told him while Kayce was off gathering more wood. And we do mean every word.

When Kayce returned to the cabin, Cal was horrified by what he learned about the Duttons' past misdeeds. "All that crap that the Cleggs and Gifford said about you is true?" Cal asked, labeling the Duttons nothing but "gangsters on horseback" and calling out Kayce for his hypocritical, holier-than-thou attitude about the Roner situation. Kayce clapped back, bringing up Cal's secret pill-popping and the fact that he abandoned Andrea with the Cleggs, but Cal was still seething. "I brought you in to give you purpose," he told Kayce. And you're going to be the undoing of mine."

But Kayce wasn't the only one on the mountain with secrets to keep. And the one Cal was finally about to reveal would change everything between them.