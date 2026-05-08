Marshals Episode 11 Puts Cal On Ice As An 'Unhealed Wound' With Kayce Reopens (Exclusive First Look)

Cal finds himself on (and under) thin ice in TVLine's exclusive first look at the Sunday, May 10 episode of CBS' "Marshals" (8/7c).

So, how does Cal find himself in this chilly predicament? If you recall, last week's episode ended with Kayce going rogue, leaving his team to privately hunt an escaped fugitive — and not just any fugitive, but a former Yellowstone ranch hand (with the brand to prove it) named Neil Lamb. When he realized that Neil was going to share the Duttons' many sins in the hopes of getting a plea deal, Kayce considered executing the fugitive himself.

Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on your stance — Kayce was interrupted by Cal, who tracked him to the mountain when he suddenly went M.I.A. from Garrett's hospital room. And now here Cal is, stuck on a freezing mountain fighting to survive, all because another Dutton had to protect his family secrets. It's a tale as old as time, really.

It should come as no surprise that this episode is literally titled "On Thin Ice," and the official logline is even more chilling: "With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present."

Hit PLAY on the video above for your exclusive first look at Sunday's "Marshals," then drop a comment with your thoughts on the show. With only