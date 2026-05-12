The Unexpected Influence Dawson's Creek Had On The Much Steamier Californication

At first glance, "Dawson's Creek" and "Californication" don't have a lot in common. One is an acclaimed teen drama about teenagers hanging out by a lake. The other is a raunchy dramedy about a promiscuous middle-aged author. That said, "Californication" creator Tom Kapinos was a writer on "Dawson's Creek," and he believes the two shows have more in common than people think.

"I learned a lot about creating moments," Kapinos said to Vanity Fair about working on "Dawson's Creek." He continued, "That's all you really remember from shows and movies — scenes and moments. 'Californication' and 'Dawson's Creek' are different, but they're both fractured, dysfunctional fairy tales about people working stuff out."

As Kapinos noted, the series are similar from a storytelling standpoint at times. For example, "Dawson's Creek" features one of TV's most divisive love triangles, between Pacey (Joshua Jackson), Dawson (James Van Der Beek), and Joey (Katie Holmes). "Californication" also boasts a tumultuous romance, as Hank (David Duchovny) longs for his ex-wife, Karen (Natascha McElhone), when she's trying to settle down elsewhere. But the dysfunctional storylines aren't the only similarities between "Dawson's Creek" and "Californication." In fact, "Californication" contains some direct nods to the beloved '90s series.