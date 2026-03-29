15 Best TV Shows From The '90s, Ranked

Television has certainly changed over the last several decades. Even so, despite loftier budgets and grandiose effects that often blur the line between cinema and the small screen, nothing beats '90s TV. This was a time when networks weren't afraid to take risks on daring content, rewarding audiences with some of the most memorable and groundbreaking shows ever produced. The decade introduced iconic characters and pushed boundaries in ways previous eras hadn't, leading to plenty of watercooler moments that actually meant something. For transparency, we wanted to place "The Sopranos" somewhere on the list, but its 1999 debut made it feel more like a 2000s entry.

Whether you were yucking it up with a group of friends in a New York apartment or unraveling conspiracies with a pair of FBI agents, the '90s produced shows that stuck with – and even defined – a generation. These shows didn't just entertain; they shaped pop culture, influenced future generations, and, in many cases, still hold up today. Here are the 15 best TV shows of the 1990s, ranked from good to great.