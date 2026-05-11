Pierce Brosnan Based The Remington Steele Character On A Classic Movie Star

The quintessential panache and star power of Cary Grant indirectly helped Pierce Brosnan land the role of Remington Steele in his first Hollywood audition.

In the action-comedy TV series "Remington Steele," which was a 10 p.m. show on NBC from 1982 to 1986, the titular criminal-turned-detective works as the fake boss of his private investigator partner Laura Holt (Stephanie Zimbalist).

During a career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair in 2025, Brosnan shared how he drew inspiration from Grant in the process of creating Remington Steele's persona. "I had a mountain of black hair back in the day, I was as skinny as a whippet, and I thought I was Cary Grant," Brosnan said. "Bob Butler, who directed the show, said, 'We're making an old movie,' and I loved Cary Grant movies, so I immersed myself in the world of Cary Grant."