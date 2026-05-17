Decades Before Orange Is The New Black, Fox Aired Its Own Show About Women In Prison

"Orange Is the New Black" wasn't the first TV show to shine a spotlight on female inmates. In 1987, there was a trashy, one-and-done sitcom that took the women-behind-bars premise and tossed it in a blender with "The Golden Girls."

Conceived as comedic spin on Aussie series "Prisoner: Cell Block H," "Women in Prison" was released by the fledgling Fox network roughly 39 years ago and focused on five distinctive women sharing a confined space — a formula that was all the rage in TV at the time.

While "Orange Is the New Black" was a dramedy, Fox's slammer girl-centric sitcom — which was filmed in front of a live studio audience — was all about crude humor and laughs. There were also no orange jumpsuits: just '80s fashion and big hair.

Set in the fictional Bass Women's Prison in Wisconsin, the story follows Vicki Springer (Julia Campbell), a pampered, high-society woman who finds herself locked up after being framed for shoplifting by her husband.