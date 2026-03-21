Why Fox Was Known As The 'Wire Hanger' Network In Its Early Years

When the Fox network first came on the air in October 1986, the "big three" networks of CBS, NBC, and ABC had ruled broadcast television for decades with minimal competition from independent channels and PBS. Early Fox hits like "Married... with Children" and "The Simpsons" eventually helped Rupert Murdoch and Barry Diller's experiment become a success, but the older networks didn't have much respect for their new challenger.

In 2021, Diller — who was CEO of 20th Century Fox when the studio launched its TV network – told the Los Angeles Times that NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff and other big three execs referred to Fox as the "wire hanger network." This implied that Fox affiliates might not be able to maintain a consistently strong signal from their transmitters, and anyone who wanted to watch Fox shows would have to attach a wire coat-hanger to the antenna on their TV. The execs weren't entirely wrong — at the outset many Fox affiliates were on the UHF (Ultra-High Frequency) band. UHF waves don't travel very far, and many of these independent stations couldn't match the resources of larger big three affiliates.

Fox now reaches many millions of homes across the globe, although over-the-air TV has largely given way to cable and satellite services. A shift to digital broadcasting in the United States in 2009 has driven some viewers back to watching free over-the-air TV, but back-of-TV metal antennas are hardly ever used today.