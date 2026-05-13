NCIS Boss Breaks Down [Spoiler]'s Surprise Return, The Finale's Big Cliffhanger, And That Nod To Gibbs

TVLINE | We also spent more time with McGee's son Mateo, and it seemed like he was applying for an internship at NCIS. But then Nick sensed something was wrong, and he confronted Mateo in the alley, and they ended up pulling guns on each other. We heard a gunshot. So do we pick up right there next season with the aftermath of that gunshot?

Yeah, we'll either do a direct pickup, or some time will pass and we'll have a few flashbacks to that. The reason I mention that is sometimes for other story things we're doing, being that far back in time doesn't work. But it feels to me we would be picking it up right there, right before, right after.

TVLINE | With a twist like this, do you and the writers like to paint yourselves into a corner in a way, where you say, "OK, we don't know exactly how this is going to turn out, but we know we want a gunshot, and we'll figure it out later"?

I am a huge fan of corner-painting. That goes to a philosophy of mine, which is: If you can plan it all out in advance, where you're going to go, then someone can probably see it in advance, where you're going to go. Whereas if you write yourself a situation where it's like, "I have no idea how we deal with this," neither will the fans, at least right out of the gate. In this case, you've got a situation where McGee is too proud, I guess, to see what's going on with his son. But Torres is a little more suspicious character, and he sees it. Something's up. So I think we thought about it that much, and we certainly talked about what it could be, should not be, or maybe might be. I hate to say there's no plan. The plan is that Mateo is involved in something, and we the writers are going to find out what that is. We're just as curious as everybody else is.

TVLINE | What can you say about Mateo and his true motivations? Is he being controlled by some bad people, or is he one of the bad people?

His frightened attitude and the way he says "They could be watching" certainly suggests he's in over his head. I can just say, and I never want to ruin any surprises, but it just doesn't feel right to me to give McGee a son and have the son be truly evil. I don't want to see that. I want to see a father and a son have some problems. But I don't want to see that. I don't think anyone wants to see it. So it probably will not be that.