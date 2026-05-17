Landman Star Ali Larter's Career Began On A '90s Brooke Shields Sitcom

Many years before Ali Larter was one of the leads on the Paramount+ hit "Landman," she had to make do with less than a minute of screentime.

Larter's first TV break was a one-off part as a delivery woman in "The Ways and the Means," an episode of "Suddenly Susan" Season 1 that aired in 1997. NBC developed that sitcom as a showcase for Brooke Shields, who played magazine columnist Susan Keane. However, Larter's brief time on the series didn't include any scenes with Shields.

Instead, Larter's Maddie appeared opposite Susan's friends and colleagues Todd Stites (David Strickland) and Luis Rivera (Néstor Carbonell). Throughout the episode, Todd attempted to demonstrate that Luis' accent made him irresistible to women. To prove his point, Todd used a ridiculous and nearly incomprehensible accent to greet Maddie.

Despite her initial confusion, Maddie was charmed by Todd's foreign persona, and she volunteered to show him around the city. However, Maddie didn't stick around long enough to see Luis' bewildered response to the entire scenario.