Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Adds Savannah Bananas' Jackson Olson

It's out with baseball and in with the Mirrorball for Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

Olson, a social media personality who plays for the popular exhibition baseball team, will compete on Season 35 of "Dancing With the Stars" this fall. The announcement was made during Disney's Upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday.

Olson is a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, who have gained fame for their "Banana Ball" games that involve dance routines, comedy sketches, and song lip-syncs. His "DWTS" casting is one element of an "expanded collaboration" between Disney and the Savannah Bananas that was also announced Tuesday. Disney+ and the ESPN app will exclusively stream 25 of the team's upcoming games, with select matchups airing on ESPN and ABC, as well.

Additionally, the Banana Bowl — the league's championship game — will stream live on Disney+ this October.