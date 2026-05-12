ABC Fall Schedule Includes DWTS, Scrubs, And R.J. Decker — High Potential And Rookie Spin-Off Among 7 Shows On Hold For Midseason

ABC on Tuesday became the fourth broadcast network (following CBS, NBC, and Fox) to unveil its schedule for the Fall TV season. What shows are on the move, where did new ones land, and what's on hold until midseason?

THE BIG MOVES

* In an unexpected move, "High Potential" is being held for 2027, alongside fellow dramas "The Rookie," newly ordered spin-off "The Rookie: North," and "Will Trent."

* In its place, "R.J. Decker" will return for Season 2 this fall, airing Tuesdays at 10 p.m. behind Season 35 of "Dancing With the Stars."

* The "Scrubs" revival is likewise on tap for fall, once again leading out of "Abbott Elementary." As a result, "Shifting Gears" is being held back for 2027.

* New seasons of "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" are being reserved for next year. (ABC previously unveiled its Summer 2026 schedule, which you can find here.)