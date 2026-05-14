All 5 X-Men Animated Shows, Ranked

In 2010, Marvel collaborated with Japanese anime studio Madhouse on an anthology of four anime series reimagining different Marvel characters. In 2011, the anthology's third entry, "X-Men," premiered.

The series sees the X-Men reassembling after disbanding following Jean Grey's death while possessed by the Dark Phoenix. Over the course of the series' 12 episodes, the team is sent on a mission to Japan to face the U-Men, a group harvesting mutants' organs in an attempt to steal their powers. The anime also sees Emma Frost as an unlikely new addition to the X-Men's ranks, and ends on the surprisingly upbeat note of a new era of peace between humans and mutantkind.

"Marvel Anime: X-Men" offered a fresh visual and tonal take on the franchise, but the series was hindered by sluggish pacing and several underdeveloped central characters. The use of the U-Men as the primary antagonists was also an odd choice. While they tied into the body horror themes more common in anime, they are relatively minor villains in the X-Men canon who have garnered little fan interest in the past and this adaptation did little to change that.