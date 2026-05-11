10 Superhero TV Shows That Define The Genre

When you think of genre-defining comic book adaptations, your mind probably goes to films like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man," Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman," and Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther." However, some of the best superhero TV shows of all time have also reinvented iconic characters and redefined what audiences expect from superhero storytelling.

In this day and age, there are few genres in film and TV that are seemingly as overcrowded as superhero adaptations, thanks to some misguided projects from both Marvel Studios and DC. However, superheroes have a long history on television that predates many major film adaptations by decades, with some classic shows even influencing how characters were portrayed in comic books. What's even more surprising is that some of the best superhero TV shows focus on lesser-known characters rather than icons like Spider-Man or Captain America.

For these ten shows spanning the entire history of television, in both animation and live-action, superhero projects were simply never the same. They're the creme de la creme of superhero television, often representing comic book characters in ways that rival or even surpass their blockbuster movie counterparts.