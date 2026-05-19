Before Cross And Black Adam, Aldis Hodge Appeared In This Underrated Historical Spy Drama

Aldis Hodge always seems to be looking for something. Today, he searches for serial killers in Prime Video's "Cross." In 2022's "Black Adam," he had to find a way to contend with an absurdly overpowered Dwayne Johnson. And a little further back in his career, Hodge hunted down anti-England operatives in the underappreciated series "Turn: Washington's Spies."

In Seasons 1, 2, and 4 of AMC's American Revolutionary War-era drama, Hodge portrayed Akinbode — a former slave who joins the loyalist unit Queen's Rangers and rises through its ranks. Marked by its tense spy-thriller plot and rich historical lore, "Turn: Washington's Spies" won over both TV critics and general audiences, earning a Rotten Tomatoes critics' approval rating of 81% and an IMDb user score of 8.1.

Upon the premiere of "Turn: Washington's Spies" in 2014, genre TV shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones" were experiencing their respective heights of popularity. It's quite possible a grounded historical drama such as "Turn: Washington's Spies," despite its positive reception, wasn't in tune with the masses at the time.