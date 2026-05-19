Before Cross And Black Adam, Aldis Hodge Appeared In This Underrated Historical Spy Drama
Aldis Hodge always seems to be looking for something. Today, he searches for serial killers in Prime Video's "Cross." In 2022's "Black Adam," he had to find a way to contend with an absurdly overpowered Dwayne Johnson. And a little further back in his career, Hodge hunted down anti-England operatives in the underappreciated series "Turn: Washington's Spies."
In Seasons 1, 2, and 4 of AMC's American Revolutionary War-era drama, Hodge portrayed Akinbode — a former slave who joins the loyalist unit Queen's Rangers and rises through its ranks. Marked by its tense spy-thriller plot and rich historical lore, "Turn: Washington's Spies" won over both TV critics and general audiences, earning a Rotten Tomatoes critics' approval rating of 81% and an IMDb user score of 8.1.
Upon the premiere of "Turn: Washington's Spies" in 2014, genre TV shows like "The Walking Dead" and "Game of Thrones" were experiencing their respective heights of popularity. It's quite possible a grounded historical drama such as "Turn: Washington's Spies," despite its positive reception, wasn't in tune with the masses at the time.
Turn: Washington's Spies has a complex story and a noteworthy cast
"Turn: Washington's Spies" differs from many war-themed stories by focusing on lesser-known figures instead of the front lines of battle. Shows lacking mainstream success often get canceled early, but with four 10-episode seasons the series had the screen time and narrative space to flesh out its vast network of characters and develop a layered story.
Aldis Hodge isn't the only star in "Turn: Washington's Spies" who went on to land big roles elsewhere. Jamie Bell, who stars as revolutionary spy Abraham Woodhull, was recently cast as the lead of the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" sequel series on Netflix. Plus, Heather Lind, who plays Anna Strong in "Turn: Washington's Spies," now has a recurring role in Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors."
TV viewers who love period dramas and want to see one of Hodge's most underrated projects can begin streaming "Turn: Washington's Spies" on AMC+ or Netflix.