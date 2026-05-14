Dutton Ranch Review: Beth And Rip Return In A Spin-Off Worthy Of The Yellowstone Name
"Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton may be six feet under, but his legacy is very much alive (for better or worse) in the new Paramount+ spin-off "Dutton Ranch," which relocates several of the original series' most beloved characters to Texas for high-stakes adventures in a fresh frontier.
When viewers initially reunite with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), nearly two years after the events of "Yellowstone," they're hard at work on the new ranch Rip purchased in the series finale — and get this, they're happy. "We're free now, baby," Beth tells Rip after a night of riding horses under the stars, promising, "I'm never gonna let this go."
Unfortunately, fate has other plans for the happy couple, and a fire at the ranch ultimately sends Beth and Rip — with their 19-year-old charge Carter (Finn Little) in tow — to Rio Palma, Texas, where they must begin anew at a different ranch. The Dutton name doesn't hold quite as much weight in this new playing field, but Beth and Rip are more than prepared to throw their own around to make up for it.
If you enjoyed Beth and Rip's dynamic on "Yellowstone," you'll be happy to know that little has changed between them since. Cigarette in hand, Beth is the same sharp-tongued, take-no-prisoners force of nature she always has been, while Rip remains a rugged rancher with a heart of gold. And despite their efforts to live differently than John ("He never got to be happy," Beth muses in one episode), it doesn't take much for either of them to tap back into that famous Dutton fury. The chemistry also remains electric between Reilly and Hauser, who haven't lost an ounce of the dynamic that made us love them in the first place.
Annette Bening shines as fascinating, formidable villain Beula Jackson
And what would a Taylor Sheridan ranching drama be without a good ol' fashioned turf war? "Dutton Ranch" gives Beth and Rip a formidable foe in the form of Beula Jackson (Annette Bening), who rules her own ranch with the same iron fist she uses to keep competitors at bay.
Though not overtly diabolical from the jump, Beula is a fascinating character, and Bening's close-to-the-vest performance will keep you wondering what her next move is going to be. In some ways, she's a female version of John Dutton, making her the perfect adversary for Beth.
And don't let Beula's disarming Texan exterior fool you; she knows where the bodies are buried, even if she'd rather leave the dirty work up to her fixer Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba).
Dutton Ranch could double as Yellowstone Season 6
Unlike CBS' "Marshals," which reinvents "Yellowstone" as a crime procedural, "Dutton Ranch" feels like a true follow-up to the original series, with the same sweeping score, stunning cinematography, and story structure. Were it not for the dramatic changes of scene and cast, "Dutton Ranch" could pass itself off as the sixth season of "Yellowstone."
This should come as little surprise to fans, given the number of familiar names among the show's creative team. This includes writer/showrunner Chad Feehan, who previously ran Taylor Sheridan's "Lawman: Bass Reeves," and longtime Sheridan collaborator Christina Alexandra Voros, who has helped bring several of his worlds to life (including "1883," "The Madison," and "Yellowstone").
No prior "Yellowstone" knowledge is required to enjoy "Dutton Ranch," as the premiere does a solid job of setting the stage for Beth and Rip's story, but longtime fans will appreciate the occasional call-backs and references to characters from the original.
Getting acquainted with the show's new cast of characters and dynamics will require some patience on the viewers' part, as certain storylines are slower to build than others, but the explosive payoff — particularly in Episode 4, which snaps Beth and Rip back into action — is well worth the wait.
The first two episodes of "Dutton Ranch" will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Friday, May 15. They will also air that same night on Paramount Network (8/7c). Additional episodes will debut once weekly.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: John Dutton is undoubtedly looking up and smiling at this worthy successor to "Yellowstone," a faithful, frothy continuation of the family's story that reinforces Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's position as one of TV's most dynamic duos.