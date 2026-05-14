Dutton Ranch Review: Beth And Rip Return In A Spin-Off Worthy Of The Yellowstone Name

B+

"Yellowstone" patriarch John Dutton may be six feet under, but his legacy is very much alive (for better or worse) in the new Paramount+ spin-off "Dutton Ranch," which relocates several of the original series' most beloved characters to Texas for high-stakes adventures in a fresh frontier.

When viewers initially reunite with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), nearly two years after the events of "Yellowstone," they're hard at work on the new ranch Rip purchased in the series finale — and get this, they're happy. "We're free now, baby," Beth tells Rip after a night of riding horses under the stars, promising, "I'm never gonna let this go."

Unfortunately, fate has other plans for the happy couple, and a fire at the ranch ultimately sends Beth and Rip — with their 19-year-old charge Carter (Finn Little) in tow — to Rio Palma, Texas, where they must begin anew at a different ranch. The Dutton name doesn't hold quite as much weight in this new playing field, but Beth and Rip are more than prepared to throw their own around to make up for it.

If you enjoyed Beth and Rip's dynamic on "Yellowstone," you'll be happy to know that little has changed between them since. Cigarette in hand, Beth is the same sharp-tongued, take-no-prisoners force of nature she always has been, while Rip remains a rugged rancher with a heart of gold. And despite their efforts to live differently than John ("He never got to be happy," Beth muses in one episode), it doesn't take much for either of them to tap back into that famous Dutton fury. The chemistry also remains electric between Reilly and Hauser, who haven't lost an ounce of the dynamic that made us love them in the first place.