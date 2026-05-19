Family Ties' Short-Lived Spin-Off Focused On An Unexpected Character

When we think of "Family Ties," the mind immediately goes to that family portrait of the Keatons backed by the iconic "Without Us" theme song. But many have likely forgotten about the failed spin-off that didn't feature a single member of the core family. In 1988, NBC introduced "Day by Day," a sitcom that exists in the same world as the Keatons but focuses on a character named Brian Harper (Douglas Sheehan). If you're scratching your head wondering who that is, you're not alone.

Brian actually never appeared in a single episode of "Family Ties." Instead, he was retroactively established as the former college roommate of Steven Keaton (Michael Gross). That connection — clearly a stretch to cash in on the popularity of the flagship series — was enough for the network to spin it as part of the family tree.

The plot followed Brian and his wife, Kate (Linda Kelsey), a pair of successful professionals who give up their careers to open a daycare center out of their home. Also co-starring were "Melrose Place" cast member Courtney Thorne-Smith as their nanny, Kristin, and Christopher Daniel Barnes as their teenage son, Ross. A pre-"Seinfeld" Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who had already appeared in a failed pilot for another "Family Ties" spin-off as a different character — rounded out the cast as the family's sarcastic neighbor, Eileen.