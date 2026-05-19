Family Ties' Short-Lived Spin-Off Focused On An Unexpected Character
When we think of "Family Ties," the mind immediately goes to that family portrait of the Keatons backed by the iconic "Without Us" theme song. But many have likely forgotten about the failed spin-off that didn't feature a single member of the core family. In 1988, NBC introduced "Day by Day," a sitcom that exists in the same world as the Keatons but focuses on a character named Brian Harper (Douglas Sheehan). If you're scratching your head wondering who that is, you're not alone.
Brian actually never appeared in a single episode of "Family Ties." Instead, he was retroactively established as the former college roommate of Steven Keaton (Michael Gross). That connection — clearly a stretch to cash in on the popularity of the flagship series — was enough for the network to spin it as part of the family tree.
The plot followed Brian and his wife, Kate (Linda Kelsey), a pair of successful professionals who give up their careers to open a daycare center out of their home. Also co-starring were "Melrose Place" cast member Courtney Thorne-Smith as their nanny, Kristin, and Christopher Daniel Barnes as their teenage son, Ross. A pre-"Seinfeld" Julia Louis-Dreyfus — who had already appeared in a failed pilot for another "Family Ties" spin-off as a different character — rounded out the cast as the family's sarcastic neighbor, Eileen.
Day by Day lasted for only two seasons and 33 episodes
When "Day by Day" premiered, the Los Angeles Times was less than impressed, describing the premiere as overloaded with "cutesy" humor and a plethora of "unfunny lines" delivered by child actors. It even jokingly suggested that the show's excruciating laugh track needed to be toned down in order to enjoyably watch without earplugs.
But there are those who have fond memories of "Day by Day." It holds a moderate 6.9 rating on IMDb, and reviews range from mixed to positive, with "A Very Brady Episode" — which features six original cast members of "The Brady Bunch" — being hailed by many reviewers as the sitcom's finest half hour. One IMDb user calls "Day by Day" a "fine sitcom" with a "delightful cast and mediocre sense of humor." Another user highlights Julia Louis-Dreyfus as one of the show's key strengths, calling her "the most memorable component of this series" other than the Brady Bunch and adding, "Most of the laugh-out-loud funny jokes were spewed from her lips."
Ultimately, "Day by Day" couldn't replicate the longevity of "Family Ties." NBC cancelled the show in June 1989 after just two seasons and 33 episodes.