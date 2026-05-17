25 Best TV Shows Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Just for fun, we like to periodically give ourselves impossible tasks here at TVLine, and we now present the results of our latest masochism: a ranking of the 25 best television shows of the 21st century (thus far, anyway).

We like to think that some of our selections below would pop up on any self-respecting list of the century's best shows. How could you ever leave off AMC's "Breaking Bad"? Or FX's "The Americans"? Or HBO's "Six Feet Under"?

But a list of only 25 series filled up quickly, and we found ourselves having to make painful cuts (you'll know 'em when you don't see 'em) while also honoring some of this century's more underappreciated gems. Have you forgotten The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" so quickly? We haven't!

Anyway, let's get to it. Keep scrolling to see our picks for — and ranking of — the 25 best TV shows of the 21st century, then tell us in a comment: Where'd we get it right? And where'd we get it wrong?