Idris Elba's Apple TV Action Series Is Perfect For Fans Who Miss 24

Twelve years after the conclusion of the Fox series "24," a similar degree of heart-pounding, anxiety-inducing action can be found in Apple TV's "Hijack" starring Idris Elba.

In the show, Elba's Sam Nelson attempts to negotiate peace with hijackers and rescue hostages under extremely high pressure. Staged in real time, the plot of "Hijack" has already drawn comparisons to "24," in which Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer races against the clock to thwart terrorist threats.

Although more than a mere imitation, "Hijack" emulates many of the Emmy-winning drama's most defining qualities. Both stories revolve around skilled crime fighters operating under tight countdowns leading to tense confrontations and action sequences. Shocking twists that sometimes bend logic are commonplace in "Hijack" and "24," as are cliffhanger endings.