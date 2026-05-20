Idris Elba's Apple TV Action Series Is Perfect For Fans Who Miss 24
Twelve years after the conclusion of the Fox series "24," a similar degree of heart-pounding, anxiety-inducing action can be found in Apple TV's "Hijack" starring Idris Elba.
In the show, Elba's Sam Nelson attempts to negotiate peace with hijackers and rescue hostages under extremely high pressure. Staged in real time, the plot of "Hijack" has already drawn comparisons to "24," in which Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer races against the clock to thwart terrorist threats.
Although more than a mere imitation, "Hijack" emulates many of the Emmy-winning drama's most defining qualities. Both stories revolve around skilled crime fighters operating under tight countdowns leading to tense confrontations and action sequences. Shocking twists that sometimes bend logic are commonplace in "Hijack" and "24," as are cliffhanger endings.
In Hijack, Idris Elba plays a broken man
Through two seasons, "Hijack" has generated plenty of praise from critics, resulting in an 82% overall score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers commend the show's twists and compelling main character.
"Hijack" Season 2 introduces an even crazier high-stakes scenario on a Berlin train. Elba reportedly relishes portraying Sam — a complex individual who deals with trauma following Season 1. "Leading characters often have a lot of real estate to hold up," he told Deadline. "I'm lucky I've had these really big characters that audiences don't mind watching for a long time. In this case, it's very different from some other characters: He's a broken guy."
Even though "Hijack" hasn't equaled the success of "24," Apple TV's tendency to renew shows with only moderate viewership might grant the series a longer lifespan than it would have on another streaming platform. Apple TV has not green-lit "Hijack" Season 3 yet, but subscribers who loved "24" should still binge all 15 episodes of Elba's exhilarating series.