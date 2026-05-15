Law & Order: SVU Finale Recap: Benson And Tynan's War Comes To A Decisive End — Plus, Corey Cott On Griff's Dark Temptation

The war between Capt. Olivia Benson and Chief Kathryn Tynan came to an end in Thursday's Season 27 finale — and while it's good to have some resolution to this season-long fight, we don't get there without a little blood.

Read on for the highlights of the episode, then keep scrolling to hear Corey Cott's thoughts on Griff's moral quandry in the heat of the moment.

During a routine fender-bender investigation, uniformed officers find a gun in one of the cars. They make the driver get out and handcuff him. They find that there are no bullets in the weapon, but there is a scared boy in the trunk with his hands bound with duct tape. There's also a piece of tape over his mouth. The man, obviously, is arrested.

Six months later, one of the officers is on the witness stand in court. Carisi questions him, then the defense attorney uses a video shot by a witness to point out that the officer stuck part of his head into the car that night via an open window, and that was how he saw the gun. But because he didn't have a warrant before doing so, everything the cops found in the vehicle is inadmissible. And since Carisi has no more admissible evidence — despite the driver making a full confession to Benson in the hours after his arrest — the judge has no other choice than to let the driver go free.

The driver, whose name is Richard Caine, is so smug that he follows Benson and Carisi outside afterward. "I really hope we can put all of this in the past," he tells Olivia, while Carisi grabs her arm to restrain her.

While Benson is back in her office, reeling, Griff comes by to let her know that he traced the gun he found in his father's storage unit: It's tied to a robbery from 1997. "My dad must've held onto it," he reasons. "And then dropped it on some low level Mob guy he just shot in the knee?" Benson wonders. In short: Yep, and Chief Tynan helped him cover it up. But Griff is going to sit tight with that info right now, because the whole unit is determined to get Caine arrested again.

Also important: Griff decides to confront her about what he knows. She maintains that his dad was a good guy who "shot an unrepentant criminal." He counters that she broke the law and chose the action that was going to save both her and his pop. "Absolutely," she responds instantly, "and you would have done the same thing." He says he would've done the right thing, but it's clear that the conversation has him rattled.