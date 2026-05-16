What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, MAY 17

📺 7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" Season 36 finale (ABC)

📺 7 p.m. "60 Minutes" Season 58 finale (CBS)

🏆 8 p.m. Academy of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)

📺 8 p.m. "County Rescue" Season 3 (Great American Family)

📺 8 p.m. "Family Guy" Season 24 finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid: Global Showdown" (Discovery)

Survivalists from all over the world — including Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and the United States — represent their homelands in a grueling 40-day primitive bushcraft competition.

📺 8:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" Season 16 finale (Fox, second episode at 9:30 p.m.)

📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" docuseries finale (CNN, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Saturday Night Live UK" Season 1 finale (Peacock)

📺 10 p.m. "Betrayal: Secrets & Lies" Season 1 finale (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers" (Discovery)

Follow teams of real-world storm chasers and certified weather spotters as they venture into America's Tornado Alley, risking everything to self-shoot their encounters with nature at its most extreme, warn people in harm's way, and help save lives when disaster strikes.

MONDAY, MAY 18

📺 "You're Killing Me" (Acorn TV)

Set in a quaint New England town, this mystery follows a bestselling novelist (Brooke Shields) who teams up with an aspiring writer and podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to find the killer of a close friend; Tom Cavanagh co-stars.

📺 8 p.m. "Antiques Roadshow" Season 30 finale (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Contraband: Seized at the Airport" Season 2 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 8 p.m. "FBI" Season 8 finale (CBS, special time)

📺 9 p.m. "CIA" Season 1 finale (CBS, special time)

📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Mysteries" Season 7 finale (History)

📺 9 p.m. "Hollywood Demons" Season 2 finale (Investigation Discovery)

📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Warriors" Season 1 finale (History)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

📺 "The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn" (Hulu, two episodes)

When abuse allegations fracture a Utah family, siblings barricade themselves in a bedroom for 54 days and live-stream their protest.

🎵 8 p.m. "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live" (CBS)

This two-hour special captures Stewart still at full throttle as he and his band launch the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, which launched in 2024 and has evolved into a multi-year global event.

📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Baylen Out Loud" Season 3 (TLC)

📺 9 p.m. "In the City" (Bravo)

The "Summer House" spin-off follows Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart.

📺 9 p.m. "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" Season 7 (History)

📺 9:30 p.m. "World's Bargain Dream Homes" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

🤣 "Wanda Sykes: Legacy" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul" (Netflix documentary)

At half-time in the 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool were 3-0 down. What happened next made football history.

🎥 9 p.m. "W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause" (PBS documentary)

The film is narrated by Viola Davis, with dramatic readings of Du Bois' words by Common, Courtney B. Vance, and Jeffrey Wright.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

📺 New "Bluey" Minisodes (Disney+)

📺 "The Boys" series finale (Prime Video)

📺 "Margo's Got Money Troubles" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

A newly divorced mom (Tatiana Maslany) falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer; Jake Johnson co-stars.

📺 "The Oval" final season (Paramount+)

📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 50 finale (CBS, three hours)

📺 10 p.m. "Conspiracies & Coverups" Season 1 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 10 p.m. "Shared Planet" docuseries finale (PBS)

🎥 "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (Prime Video movie)

Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) reunites with CIA operatives to navigate a treacherous web of betrayal against an enemy who knows their every move, facing a past they thought was long put to rest; Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel also return.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

📺 "The Boroughs" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes (including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman) must band together to stop a monstrous threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time.

📺 "SkyMed" Season 4 (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2 finale (CBS, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Next Level Chef" Season 5 finale (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" (Fox, Part 2 of 2)

📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" Season 5 finale (CBS, two episodes, special time)

📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 3 finale (CBS)

📺 11:35 p.m. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" series finale (CBS)

🎥 "Kyle Larson vs. The Double" (Prime Video documentary)

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson embarks on a two-year quest to complete one of auto racing's most demanding challenges.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

📺 "The Chi" final season (Paramount+)

📺 "Mating Season" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

From the creators of "Big Mouth" comes an adult animated comedy set in the animal world about love, sex, relationships... and the universal drive to find a partner and perpetuate the species.

📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 1 finale (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 4 finale (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 1 finale (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Hidden Beneath the Cities" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

📺 10 p.m. "The Yogurt Shop Murders" Episode 5 (HBO special)

📺 11:35 p.m. "Comics Unleashed" time slot premiere (CBS)

📺 12:37 a.m. "Funny You Should Ask" time slot premiere (CBS)

🤣 9 p.m. "Josh Johnson: Symphony" (HBO comedy special)

🎥 "The Bride" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" (Peacock)

🎥 "Ladies First" (Netflix movie)

A ladies' man (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) finds his life upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women, and goes head-to-head with a fiery female colleague (Rosamund Pike).

SATURDAY, MAY 23

📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" docuseries finale (CNN)