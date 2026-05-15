Dutton Ranch Premiere's Yellowstone Homage Reveals How Much Beth Has 'Evolved,' Kelly Reilly Says — Grade It!

If you're wondering just how much Kelly Reilly's Beth has changed since the end of "Yellowstone," there's a specific scene in the series premiere of "Dutton Ranch" that tells you everything you need to know.

Now streaming on Paramount+, the debut episode puts Beth in the path of an injured horse, one barely clinging to life on the side of the road after a gnarly accident. It's a callback to the very first scene from "Yellowstone," in which Beth's father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is faced with the very same challenge. And while Beth initially intends to put the poor beast out of its misery, she ultimately decides to save it. When Beth's new veterinarian pal Everett (Ed Harris) tells her that the horse has a "one-in-a-thousand" chance of surviving, she replies, "One. It's all we need."

"I thought about that scene a tremendous amount because it was a homage to 'Yellowstone' and to John Dutton, but it was also where the roads maybe divide," Reilly tells TVLine. "Beth choosing something different was layered in the fact that she's trying to choose a different path of happiness, maybe that John was more rigid with. Maybe she has more of a luxury because she doesn't have a ranch to take care of anymore. She looks at that horse and sees such a vulnerability, and Beth is really good when she's taking care of something, so I wanted to give her something to love."

Much like Beth, however, Reilly still carries a certain fondness and respect for John. As she reminds us, "To put an animal out of its misery like that is not a pleasant thing for John Dutton to have to do, but he was capable of doing it."