TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Lisa Kudrow

THE PERFORMER | Lisa Kudrow

THE SHOW | "The Comeback"

THE EPISODE | "Valerie Cherish" (May 10, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | After surviving the advent of reality TV in Season 1 and the rise of prestige TV in Season 2, sunny sitcom actress Valerie Cherish had a new foe to battle in Season 3 of HBO's showbiz satire: the steady encroachment of A.I. into Hollywood. Now she may not have defeated that foe in this week's series finale, but she found a happy ending on her own terms, with Lisa Kudrow masterfully walking the tightrope between comedy and tragedy to give Valerie a beautiful swan song.

In the finale, Valerie was torn between continuing her A.I.-written sitcom "How's That?!" and taking a stand for human writers and actors everywhere by walking away. Kudrow made sure to infuse Valerie's last days of shooting with plenty of goofy humor — they finally acknowledged "Mrs. Hatt"! — but she also carried the weight of Valerie's burden in her eyes, forced to contemplate the prospect of actually turning down a starring role. (The horror!) Kudrow also reminded us what a warm and generous heart Valerie has, as she took the time to console her fellow actors and even the A.I.-crazed studio head who threatened to destroy the industry she loves. But she showed real backbone, too, when the studio head dismissed her sitcom as mere content for people to fold their laundry to, something that only needs to be "good enough." Kudrow gathered her strength as Valerie informed the studio head that "'good enough' isn't good enough for me."

Though her A.I. sitcom continued without her, replacing her with an A.I. version, Valerie ended up landing a more fulfilling role on a show written by humans, and Kudrow managed to sum up three seasons of Valerie Cherish in one final interview with Jane, explaining how she was never really the butt of the joke. "I think you have to agree to be humiliated, and I never signed up," she chirped with Valerie's signature unsinkable optimism. And she's right: Though we laughed plenty at Valerie's expense over the years, we can't help but admire her determination. The finale gave us one last chance to bask in the presence of Kudrow's boldly ridiculous heroine and cemented the fact that Valerie Cherish is indeed a star that will keep on shining... no matter what. — Dave Nemetz



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