This Dark King Of The Hill Joke Is Based On A Real-Life Farming Accident

The deadpan-yet-heartfelt comedy of "King of the Hill" sets it apart from every other animated sitcom. But there's one gag the series delivers with its signature straight face that's darker and much more specific than usual. That's because it's based on an actual farming accident.

That joke plays out in 1999's Season 4, Episode 1 of the series, titled "Peggy Hill: The Decline and Fall." In the episode, Hill family matriarch Peggy (Kathy Najimy) is recovering from a skydiving accident and encased in a body cast up to her neck.

She gives herself a pep talk during her hospital stay where she says, "If that poor farm boy whose arms were ripped off by a thresher could dial 911 with his nose," then she can still do her part to help take care of her father-in-law Cotton Hill's (Toby Huss) newborn baby despite her injuries.

That aforementioned "poor farm boy" was actually a real 18-year-old named John Thompson, who was working on his family's farm in North Dakota when the gruesome incident occurred in 1992.