The 15 Best King Of The Hill Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

Following the success of "Beavis and Butt-Head," creator Mike Judge had a far different approach with his follow-up act. Instead of continuing to focus on the MTV generation, Judge wanted to examine pop culture and politics through the lens of an average blue-collar American. "King of the Hill" debuted in 1997, and even today, it remains a salient slice-of-life show that was undeniably hilarious.

Hank Hill (voiced by Judge) remains the constant straight man against his self-proclaimed genius wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy) and son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), who's pretty much the antithesis to the down-home star athlete Hank often wishes he had for a kid. That's not even getting into the eclectic secondary characters, making it clear why the show was able to maintain a certain level of quality for its initial 13-season run (and eventual Hulu revival, now renewed through season 17). With hundreds of stories to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down the best "King of the Hill" episodes of all time, but if you're looking for the greatest sample to see what has made the show such an enduring classic, these are your best bets.