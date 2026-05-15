Outlander Series Finale Questions Answered: The Ghost, The White Hair, The Gaelic, The Post-Credits Scene And More — Explained!

This post contains lots of spoilers from the series finale of "Outlander." If ye havena watched yet, proceed accordingly.

The series finale of "Outlander," which began streaming Friday, ends on a massive question: Did Claire and Jamie actually live after they seemed to die together on top of Kings Mountain? And while we don't have a definitive answer for you on that front, we do have the answers to several other queries you might have regarding the time-travel drama's final episode.

Callbacks to previous episodes! Nods to Diana Gabaldon's books! Easter eggs for longtime fans! And that post-credits scene! We've gathered a bunch of deep "Outlander" intel in the list below. And lucky for us, we had series stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, as well as showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, to fill in some of the details.

So once you've read our series finale recap, scroll down to see if you caught them all. And make sure to call out your own finale-related questions in the comments!