Tracker's Biggest Mystery, Explained: A Complete Timeline Of What Happened To Colter Shaw's Father

For three seasons, "Tracker" has slowly unraveled the mystery surrounding Colter Shaw's father. What once seemed like a simple story about a paranoid man dying in the woods has since spiraled into something much bigger.

At this point, we know Ashton Shaw (Lee Tergesen) was tied to government contractors, secret research, and a mysterious Alaska facility that may have been conducting dangerous experiments. We also know Colter (Justin Hartley) spent years believing his brother Russell (Jensen Ackles) killed their father, while their mother, Mary (Wendy Crewson), quietly hid key pieces of the truth from both of them, as well as their younger sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh).

Ahead of the hit CBS drama's two-part Season 3 finale — which reunites Hartley with Ackles and promises long-awaited answers about what happened to Colter and Russell's father — TVLine is rounding up everything we've learned piece by piece over the past 53 episodes.