Tracker Mystery Solved! After 3 Full Seasons, We Know Exactly What Happened To Colter And Russell's Father

After three seasons — and after TVLine rounded up every clue, contradiction, and conspiracy theory surrounding the Shaw family mystery — CBS' "Tracker" finally revealed what happened to Colter and Russell's father. But Season 3, Episode 21 didn't exactly provide closure. Instead, it blew the mystery wide open, uncovering a decades-spanning covert government operation involving child manipulation — one that drove Ashton to the brink and continued long after his death.

The Shaw family mystery takes center stage once Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles) journey to Echo Ridge. Colter has not spoken to their mother (Wendy Crewson) since discovering she had a hand in their father's death, which means he also didn't know she was packing up and leaving their childhood home. With Russell's encouragement, Colter enters and hears Mary out.

Mary insists she never wanted Ashton dead, only gone. She explains that the man who returned from Alaska was not the same person she married — withdrawn, sleepless, paranoid, and increasingly volatile whenever she questioned his work. Though Mary stops short of explicitly saying Ashton became physically abusive, her silence when Colter asks if Dad hurt her speaks volumes.

She also confirms something equally important: Ashton's government-funded work was real, and so were the "forces" pursuing him. According to Mary, she allowed Colter to blame Russell for years because she feared anyone digging into Ashton's death would put the Shaw children in danger.

Meanwhile, outside, Russell took a moment to have a conversation with his father at his grave. Though he tried to joke about simulations and Echo Ridge living up to its name, the one-sided chat underscored how deeply Ashton's death still hangs over the Shaw family and how none of them have truly been able to move on — making their mission to track down Dr. Serena Jukic all the more important.