Marshals Reveals Cal's Diagnosis In Episode 12: Logan Marshall-Green Breaks Down The 'Heavy' Moment, Teases 'A Lot Of Pain' To Come
With only one episode left until the season finale of "Marshals," we finally know what's been ailing team leader Cal — and it might actually be worse than we feared.
After barely surviving a face-off against "the most violent criminal network in this hemisphere" (more on that later), Belle's patience with Cal finally ran out. Belle asked why he keeps talking like he doesn't have any more time, prompting him to reveal that the pain in his neck and shoulder is being caused by a Pancoast tumor on his lung, a rare symptom of cancer.
In a moment of uncharacteristic vulnerability, Cal told Belle, "I just want to feel like I'm not staring this down alone," to which she immediately replied, "You're not," placing her hands on his.
"I love working with Arielle [Kebbel], and we've had a few scenes like this," Logan Marshall-Green tells TVLine. "We approach them with very high stakes, and we really listen to each other. We allow each other in. I think all of those scenes between Cal and Belle have played really nicely — and on the day, they're heavy as s**t."
Marshall-Green "knew it would be very hard for a soldier like Cal to release this information and allow people to be privy to his battles," but he says it's just the beginning of Cal opening up his world to the people in his life.
"Cancer is too important a topic to dance around," he says. "It affects literally everyone, and I hope we get a chance to really break him down the way cancer breaks down humans. It doesn't matter whether you fought for the country or not, it doesn't matter what you do, this thing is not biased. So I hope Cal is put through the wringer with this, because that's the story that needs to be told. Don't get me wrong, there have been great advancements in technology, and I think those are also worthy of the story when it comes to cancer, but from what I know, even with those advancements, there's still a lot of pain."
Is Kayce really selling East Camp?
This week's episode found Kayce pretty defeated as he began to repair the damage caused by the same barn fire that also claimed Garrett's life. So can you blame the guy for feeling like East Camp may not be the "promised land" he thought it would be?
Weaver, still eager to get his hands on East Camp, reminded Kayce that his offer remains on the table. Kayce agreed to consider the deal, with Dolly happily greasing the wheels every step of the way. "Land out here isn't a commodity, it's a way of life," Kayce said, to which she asked, "A way of life you still want?" Kayce had a plan when he and Monica moved to East Camp, but as Dolly reminded him, a lot has changed since then. Her suggestion was for Kayce to figure out what he wants, then make a deal with her father that gets him that, but he said "want" isn't a concept he's familiar with.
Naturally, Kayce ran the idea by Tate, who surprised Kayce by saying that home is wherever his father is. Sure, East Camp is great, but it's also where Monica got sick and died. After weighing all of his options... Kayce decided to sell their land to the Weavers.
"The only thing I ever wanted was taken away from me," Kayce said, acknowledging that his father's devotion to Yellowstone also robbed him of so much, and Kayce doesn't want that. Weaver sealed the deal by reminding Kayce that he'll never be free until he sheds everything that's weighing him down — including East Camp.
Did Miles go too far?
It wouldn't be an episode of "Marshals" if someone didn't go rogue, and this week, it was Miles' turn. He took a personal interest in the team's latest case after his friend Sabrina died of a fentanyl overdose, which the Marshals tracked back to a ring being run by the Jalisco cartel. Despite the DEA telling the Marshals to back off, Miles tracked down the man responsible for Sabrina's death, someone who married into Broken Rock and operated from the inside.
Fortunately, Kayce intervened before Miles took justice into his own hands — er, trigger. "If you put him down hard, every time you think of Sabrina, his face will be the only thing you see," Kayce told Miles. "Don't let him rob her memory from you." Even though Miles technically caught a dangerous criminal, Cal still suspended him until further notice. (Gee, this ought to do wonders for Cal's fragile relationship with Maddie!)
And then there's the politics of this whole situation. Rainwater was horrified to learn that the cartel was operating from within the reservation, but he encouraged Miles to remain focused on the fight against the mine; if the committee learns that Broken Rock has already been infiltrated by criminals, it will hurt their chances of moving the mine. Meanwhile, Rainwater got major pushback from Councilman Irons, who argued that stopping the mine will cause more poverty, which is the root cause of the opioid crisis in the first place.
Is Andrea leaving the team?
Gifford roped Andrea into schmoozing with some honchos from the Department of Justice this week, despite her resistance to being paraded around as some poor kidnapping victim. In the end, she only agreed because it would likely guarantee more resources for the team, and Andrea is nothing if not a team player. Speaking of which, Gifford informed her that a spot opened in the D.C. office if she's still interested. Could we really be down one Marshal when the show returns next season, or are you thinking she'll have a change of heart in the finale? Don't get us wrong, we wouldn't blame Andrea for wanting a fresh start — especially after what just happened with Garrett — but we can't imagine the team without her at this point.
Belle's got money troubles
The more we learn about Belle's double life, the more we wonder how she finds the strength to get out of bed in the morning. The first time we saw Belle in Episode 12, she was being accosted by some thug about a $20,000 gambling debt, not-so-subtly threatening her husband and co-workers in the process. (If it comes to a vote, we choose Jared over the co-workers.) "Next visit, I may not be so gracious," the gentleman said before sauntering off. Andrea later overheard Belle asking for a major advance over the phone, but Belle explained it away with yet another lie.
OK, let's talk: Were you devastated by Cal's medical reveal? How do you feel about the Weavers pushing Kayce to sell East Camp? Would you miss if Andrea if she relocated to D.C.? What are your hopes (and fears) heading into next week's "Marshals" finale? Drop 'em in a comment below.