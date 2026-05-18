Marshals Reveals Cal's Diagnosis In Episode 12: Logan Marshall-Green Breaks Down The 'Heavy' Moment, Teases 'A Lot Of Pain' To Come

With only one episode left until the season finale of "Marshals," we finally know what's been ailing team leader Cal — and it might actually be worse than we feared.

After barely surviving a face-off against "the most violent criminal network in this hemisphere" (more on that later), Belle's patience with Cal finally ran out. Belle asked why he keeps talking like he doesn't have any more time, prompting him to reveal that the pain in his neck and shoulder is being caused by a Pancoast tumor on his lung, a rare symptom of cancer.

In a moment of uncharacteristic vulnerability, Cal told Belle, "I just want to feel like I'm not staring this down alone," to which she immediately replied, "You're not," placing her hands on his.

"I love working with Arielle [Kebbel], and we've had a few scenes like this," Logan Marshall-Green tells TVLine. "We approach them with very high stakes, and we really listen to each other. We allow each other in. I think all of those scenes between Cal and Belle have played really nicely — and on the day, they're heavy as s**t."

Marshall-Green "knew it would be very hard for a soldier like Cal to release this information and allow people to be privy to his battles," but he says it's just the beginning of Cal opening up his world to the people in his life.

"Cancer is too important a topic to dance around," he says. "It affects literally everyone, and I hope we get a chance to really break him down the way cancer breaks down humans. It doesn't matter whether you fought for the country or not, it doesn't matter what you do, this thing is not biased. So I hope Cal is put through the wringer with this, because that's the story that needs to be told. Don't get me wrong, there have been great advancements in technology, and I think those are also worthy of the story when it comes to cancer, but from what I know, even with those advancements, there's still a lot of pain."