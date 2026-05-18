Harry Potter Series To Recast Ginny Weasley As Gracie Cochrane Exits Ahead Of Season 2

Weasley family photos will look a little different when HBO's "Harry Potter" series returns for Season 2.

Newcomer Gracie Cochrane, who will play Ginny Weasley in the adaptation's forthcoming first season, is departing the show ahead of its recently greenlit second season, TVLine has confirmed. The role will be recast for Season 2, which begins production this fall.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Gracie has made the challenging decision to step away from her role as Ginny Weasley in the HBO 'Harry Potter' series after Season 1," Cochrane's family said on her behalf in a statement on Monday. "Her time as part of the 'Harry Potter' world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds."

An HBO spokesperson gave the following statement: "We support Gracie Cochrane and her family's decision not to return for the next season of HBO's 'Harry Potter' series, and we are grateful for her work on Season 1 of the show. We wish Gracie and her family the best."

Representatives for Cochrane did not immediately respond to TVLine's request for comment.

Ginny, the younger sister of Ron Weasley, appears only briefly in the first of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels, as she's not yet old enough to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. She becomes a Hogwarts student in the second novel and later serves as Harry's central love interest. Bonnie Wright previously played Ginny in all eight of the "Harry Potter" films.