Casting News: Laura Linney Joins Lanterns, Virgin River Adds Landman Vet, And More
HBO's "Lanterns" is adding another acting superhero to its cast.
Laura Linney will appear in the DC Comics superhero drama, the network revealed in a new teaser released on Monday. (Press PLAY above to watch it.) In the teaser, we see Aaron Pierre's John Stewart telling Linney's character, "I was raised fearless, and I'll do this better than he's ever done it before." Linney's character replies with: "Then go and get it, John Stewart."
"Lanterns" — debuting Sunday, August 16 on HBO — stars Pierre as John Stewart, who is recruited to replace Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan as a new Green Lantern, using a mystical ring that gives whoever wears it superpowers. John and Hal are "drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," per the official logline. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Nathan Fillion, reprising his "Superman" role as another Green Lantern, Guy Gardner.
Linney is best known for films like "The Truman Show" and "Love, Actually," earning three Oscar nominations. On the small screen, she won an Emmy for the Showtime cancer dramedy "The Big C" and later starred opposite Jason Bateman on the Netflix hit "Ozark."
In other casting news...
* Netflix's "Virgin River" has added Mitchell Slaggert ("Landman") to its upcoming Season 8 in a major recurring role, per Deadline. He'll play charismatic EMT Eddie.
* Martha Plimpton ("Task") and Clifton Collins Jr. ("Westworld") have joined the cast of FX's "The Lowdown" for Season 2, according to Variety. No details on their characters have yet been revealed.
* "Tulsa King" has added Eden Lee ("Zero Day") to its Season 4 cast, per Deadline. She'll recur as Maya, the chief of staff for the Governor of Oklahoma.
* Danielle Brooks ("Orange Is the New Black") will star in a new Apple TV comedy based on the life of restaurateur Melba Wilson, Deadline reports. She'll play Melba, the owner of a legendary Harlem soul food restaurant.
* Ella Rubin ("Gossip Girl") will join Maya Hawke and Kerry Condon in the cast of the Netflix drama "The God of the Woods." She'll play camp counselor Louise.
* Rob Delaney ("Dying for Sex") has joined the cast of Elizabeth Banks' untitled Apple TV comedy, according to Deadline. The series stars Banks as a divorced mom who finds herself coordinating her elderly father's sex life at his retirement community.