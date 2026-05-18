Casting News: Laura Linney Joins Lanterns, Virgin River Adds Landman Vet, And More

HBO's "Lanterns" is adding another acting superhero to its cast.

Laura Linney will appear in the DC Comics superhero drama, the network revealed in a new teaser released on Monday. (Press PLAY above to watch it.) In the teaser, we see Aaron Pierre's John Stewart telling Linney's character, "I was raised fearless, and I'll do this better than he's ever done it before." Linney's character replies with: "Then go and get it, John Stewart."

"Lanterns" — debuting Sunday, August 16 on HBO — stars Pierre as John Stewart, who is recruited to replace Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan as a new Green Lantern, using a mystical ring that gives whoever wears it superpowers. John and Hal are "drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," per the official logline. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, and Nathan Fillion, reprising his "Superman" role as another Green Lantern, Guy Gardner.

Linney is best known for films like "The Truman Show" and "Love, Actually," earning three Oscar nominations. On the small screen, she won an Emmy for the Showtime cancer dramedy "The Big C" and later starred opposite Jason Bateman on the Netflix hit "Ozark."