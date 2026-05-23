5 Shows That Prove Apple TV Is The Best Streaming Service For Sci-Fi Fans

We'll resist making too many puns, but Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" series of novels is the bedrock on which many other sci-fi franchises are built. It helped establish the intergalactic empire as a genre staple, and it won a special Hugo Award in 1966 as best sci-fi series to that date. Adapting source material of this scope and notoriety was a tremendous undertaking from the very beginning, and Forbes reported that Apple spent $45 million to produce Season 1. "Foundation" has proven worth the investment, gathering plenty of industry honors in its three seasons to date.

"Foundation" earned a pair of Emmy nominations in production categories in 2022, and Saturn Award nods in 2024 and 2026 as best sci-fi TV show. The visually stunning series has also been nominated for awards by the American, British, and Canadian Societies of Cinematographers, as well as the Art Directors Guild and Visual Effects Society. "Foundation" co-creator David S. Goyer admits he was well aware that bringing Asimov's books to TV would be a daunting challenge despite a willing partner in Apple TV. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the streamer had been supportive of his team's aggressive vision for the show.

"Apple, by and large, went for it," he said. "We do very unusual things ... I remember what I said to them was: 'Don't note me on the science-fiction. I can handle the science fiction. Note me on the drama, note me on the characters, note me on their relationships. I'll take care of the other crap.'" Asimov's novels are jam-packed with storylines that touch on politics, technology, and social ethics, and Apple TV has succeeded in extracting some digestible visible treats out of the epic, sprawling source material.