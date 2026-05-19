Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Set At Rural Texas Hospital Ordered At ABC — Find Out When It Will Premiere
Things are going south for "Grey's Anatomy" — like, way south. ABC has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled spin-off set at a rural Texas hospital, TVLine has learned.
The official logline describes the spin-off as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere." Penned by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, and counting Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo as executive produces, the spin-off is set to premiere at midseason on ABC.
"I am incredibly excited to expand the 'Grey's Anatomy' universe," Marinis said in a statement. "This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from 'Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it."
It's unclear which, if any, characters from the Seattle-set parent series would relocate to Texas for the spin-off. The Season 23 "Grey's" cast includes Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as "Link" Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.
This new "Grey's" spin-off joins a roster of previously ordered series for the 2026–2027 season, including "Abbott Elementary" Season 6, "9-1-1" Season 10, "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2, "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23, "High Potential" Season 3, "Scrubs" Season "2," "Shifting Gears" Season 3, "R.J. Decker" Season 2, "The Rookie" Season 9, "The Rookie: North" Season 1," and "Will Trent" Season 5.
This marks ABC's third Grey's Anatomy spin-off
This Texas-set series marks the third "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off to air on ABC. The first came in 2007 when "Grey's" relocated Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) to California to work at a "Private Practice." That spin-off, which ran for six seasons through 2013, also introduced the world to Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), who has since become a beloved character on "Grey's."
The second "Grey's" spin-off was the firefighter drama "Station 19," which aired for seven seasons (2018–2024). In addition to "Station 19" staging multiple crossovers with "Grey's" during its run, the two shows remain connected even after its cancellation; Danielle Savre, who starred on "Station 19" as firefighter Maya Bishop, recently reprised her role in the penultimate episode of "Grey's" Season 22.
Do you see yourself heading down to Texas for this latest "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.