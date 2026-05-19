Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Set At Rural Texas Hospital Ordered At ABC — Find Out When It Will Premiere

Things are going south for "Grey's Anatomy" — like, way south. ABC has given a straight-to-series order to an as-yet-untitled spin-off set at a rural Texas hospital, TVLine has learned.

The official logline describes the spin-off as "an edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere." Penned by Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis, and counting Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo as executive produces, the spin-off is set to premiere at midseason on ABC.

"I am incredibly excited to expand the 'Grey's Anatomy' universe," Marinis said in a statement. "This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from 'Grey's for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it."

It's unclear which, if any, characters from the Seattle-set parent series would relocate to Texas for the spin-off. The Season 23 "Grey's" cast includes Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as "Link" Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.

This new "Grey's" spin-off joins a roster of previously ordered series for the 2026–2027 season, including "Abbott Elementary" Season 6, "9-1-1" Season 10, "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2, "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23, "High Potential" Season 3, "Scrubs" Season "2," "Shifting Gears" Season 3, "R.J. Decker" Season 2, "The Rookie" Season 9, "The Rookie: North" Season 1," and "Will Trent" Season 5.