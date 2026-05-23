A Home Improvement Star's Off-Screen Trauma Inspired Pam Anderson's Guest-Star Spot

Everyone loves a good cameo from a returning character, but sometimes those cameos can cause a bit of friction on set, especially when it involves an actor who was replaced by someone else. Maybe that's why Debbe Dunning, who played Tool Girl Heidi on "Home Improvement," was a little emotional when people started discussing bringing back the original Tool Girl, Pamela Anderson.

Anderson portrayed Lisa for the first two seasons of "Home Improvement" before leaving the show to star in "Baywatch." Her replacement was Dunning, who stayed with the show for the rest of its eight-season run. But one day, Tim Allen (who now stars in another ABC sitcom, "Shifting Gears") was telling Dunning about a chance meeting he'd had with Anderson. Dunning recounted the conversation to Entertainment Weekly: "Tim was like, 'Yeah, she really misses the show. ... I was telling her maybe we could sprinkle her in once in a while and you guys could both kind of share the role.'" That news didn't sit well with Dunning, who confided in her stage manager just how upset she was. The stage manager offered reassurances that Dunning wasn't going to be forced to share, but nevertheless, Dunning told Entertainment Weekly, "I started crying like a baby, and then we had to go through makeup again."

However, Dunning said she had a pretty good reason for reacting the way she did: "I had just had a baby, so let's just give me a little bit of grace. I was a little bit emotional." While producers never seriously considered bringing Anderson back as a recurring character, they did ask Dunning if she'd be okay with them turning her real frustration into a plot centered around Anderson coming back for just one episode. Dunning agreed.