Shifting Gears Renewed For Season 3 At ABC

Parker Restorations is staying open for business: ABC has renewed "Shifting Gears" for Season 3.

The half-hour sitcom, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings as father-daughter duo Matt and Riley Parker, will return during the 2026-27 TV season. (An episode count for Season 3 has not been disclosed.)

"Shifting Gears," which premiered in January 2025, follows Matt, "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins," according to the official logline.

Rounding out the series-regular ensemble are Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Jenna Elfman recurs as Eve.