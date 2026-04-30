Shifting Gears Renewed For Season 3 At ABC
Parker Restorations is staying open for business: ABC has renewed "Shifting Gears" for Season 3.
The half-hour sitcom, starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings as father-daughter duo Matt and Riley Parker, will return during the 2026-27 TV season. (An episode count for Season 3 has not been disclosed.)
"Shifting Gears," which premiered in January 2025, follows Matt, "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins," according to the official logline.
Rounding out the series-regular ensemble are Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Jenna Elfman recurs as Eve.
What Happened at the End of Season 2?
The "Shifting Gears" Season 2 finale shuffled its romantic decks, bringing Matt and Eve back together while leaving Riley's love life unresolved.
After a disastrous first date with a woman he met via a "traditional values" dating app, Matt reconnected with Eve, who was briefly back in town before continuing her tour overseas. Realizing how much he'd missed her — and how much he wanted to be together — Matt packed a bag and surprised Eve at the airport with a seat already purchased next to hers.
Meanwhile, Riley (Kat Dennings) ended things with Andy (Jesse Williams) following yet another almost-kiss with Gabe (Seann William Scott). Gabe soon followed suit, breaking up with Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke). But when he arrived at the Parker house ready to take the next step with Riley, Andy was already there, determined to win her back — leaving Riley with a major decision to make heading into Season 3.
TVLine readers gave the February 4 finale an average grade of "A." You can read our post-mortem interview with showrunner Michelle Nader here.
What Else Has Been Renewed at ABC?
"Shifting Gears" joins a growing list of ABC renewals for the 2026-27 TV season. The network has also picked up "9-1-1" (for Season 10), "9-1-1: Nashville" (for Season 2), "Abbott Elementary" (for Season 6), "Grey's Anatomy" (for Season 23), "High Potential" (for Season 3), "The Rookie" (for Season 9), "Scrubs" (for Season 2), and "Will Trent" (for Season 5).
That leaves the fate of just one show in the balance: the Scott Speedman vehicle "R.J. Decker," whose first season wrapped Tuesday, April 28.
TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the "Shifting Gears" Season 3 order. Are you looking forward to returning to Parker Restorations?