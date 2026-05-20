Boston Blue Finale Sees Danny Ride With Sean In Uniform — Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek

Friday's finale pays off a storyline first teased earlier this season, when co-creators/showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier told TVLine that Danny's transition from the NYPD to the BPD would be a gradual process rooted in real police procedure.

"As much as we wanted to just sort of skate past it and be like, whatever, he's BPD now, let's not focus on that, there was the reality of what a tenured career at the NYPD would look like, and you can't just pick up and go," Margolis said in February.

Sonnier added that the show wanted to "honor the 'Blue Bloods' legacy of trying to be true to the police procedure and the truth of the police work," noting that Danny still had "a few more steps along the way to finalize his transfer."

Margolis also teased at the time that Danny would eventually "have to serve a shift in uniform," adding that the writers hoped to explore the idea later in the season — and here we are.

The groundwork was further laid in Episode 13, when Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) revealed that he had called in a favor from a friend to ensure Danny could retain the same shield number he carried at the NYPD after officially joining the BPD.

Watch TVLine's sneak peek above, then hit the comments with your hopes for the "Boston Blue" finale — and for the upcoming Season 2.