The Character Exit That Hurt Grey's Anatomy The Most

"Grey's Anatomy" has been with us a long time. How long? The show has outlasted three popes (and counting). In that time, many cast members have left (and reappeared, then disappeared again, then come back in dream sequences). But the exit that was the hardest to overcome was McDreamy himself: Dr. Derek Shepherd.

Derek survived 11 seasons on the show, and "survived" is the key word in that sentence. In his time on the series, he was shot, lived through a plane crash, and then was hit by a truck. That last one led to Derek's death, a difficult decision for the "Grey's Anatomy" writers and something the show never fully recovered from. Whereas the show was routinely a top-ten ratings hit when he was on, the ratings have experienced a slow and steady decline following his death.

There are many reasons why losing Derek was a huge blow to "Grey's Anatomy," but at the top of the list is the loss of the show's most popular and entertaining couple. "Grey's Anatomy" was built around the Meredith/Derek dynamic for 11 years. Their hookup is literally how the pilot episode begins. Even learning that Derek was already married didn't dampen the torch that fans had for "MerDer." Then came the Season 5 finale, where they write their vows to each other on a Post-it note — one of the show's highest-rated episodes on IMDb.