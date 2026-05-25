The Creator Of Dallas Knew Nothing About The Texas City — And It Showed

The creator of the iconic soap opera "Dallas" knew next to nothing about the Texas city — and to anyone familiar with Dallas itself, it definitely showed.

In fact, creator David Jacobs — a Baltimore, Maryland native — knew very little about Texas as a whole, and he didn't even visit Dallas before writing a set of five episodes for a potential miniseries in the show's infancy. Jacobs asked his creative partner, producer Michael Filerman, if he should visit the town before getting started, but his partner assured him he could go after he wrote. That ultimately proved to be the wrong choice.

"I said, 'Okay. I'll write the stereotypes, and then I'll go to Dallas later and pull it back.' So I wrote the stereotypes, and then we all went to Dallas," Jacobs told Texas Monthly. "When I got down there, I realized I'd really been writing Houston. Houston was the oil town; I didn't know that Dallas was the banking town."

According to former Dallas Times Herald columnist Jim Schutze, the show's trademarks were unmistakably reminiscent of the other major town. "[The show] was everything that Dallas felt that it was not," he explained to Texas Monthly. "The boots, the hats, the ranching, the oil. That was all Houston."