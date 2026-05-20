Law & Order: SVU Boss Talks 'Strategic' Season 28 Cast Plan, Reassures Fans: 'We'll Have Ice-T More'

Michele Fazekas' credits include "Gen V" (where she also served as showrunner), "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World," "Agent Carter" and "Reaper." However, "SVU" is "the first time I've dealt with not having all your season regulars all the time," she says. "In the new season, we can be strategic about how we don't have everybody for every single episode — except for Mariska [Hargitay, who plays Capt. Olivia Benson], obviously."

Fazekas was a writer on "SVU" Seasons 3 through 7, a time in which the show would sometimes break up the squad in order to facilitate shooting 25-episodes a season. "So it would be Munch and Fin in one episode, and Benson and Stabler in another episode, or you'd mix them up," she recalls. "So it does give you an opportunity to play with different personalities and pair people differently."

Similarly, she says, she sees the budgeting framework as "a challenge, and i's a fun challenge. It sparks different ideas, like, 'Oh, what if you put these two people together? How do they interact with each other? How do they approach things differently?'"

The Season 28 writers' room convenes this week; Fazekas already has a few pairings in mind.

"I want to see more of Curry and Griffin together," she says. "I like them together a lot. And then, in that case, it would be Bruno and Rollins together."

As for Ice-T's character: "Fin is like the pinch hitter," Fazekas says. "The way I see Fin is almost like the Number 2 for Benson. I want to see him more in a training capacity in the next season."

Are you glad to hear that Fin will be around more in Season 28? And what "SVU" pairings would you like to see in the coming season? Let us know in the comments!